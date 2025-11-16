Rishabh Pant fills in for Shubman Gill, minces no words after India get humbled by spin in Kolkata: 'Should be able to…'

India’s fourth innings collapse in Kolkata has left Rishabh Pant grappling with a familiar Test match regret: a chase that looked manageable on paper but spiralled out of control under pressure. Set 124, India were bundled out for 93, handing South Africa a 30-run win and a 1-0 lead in the two-match Test series. Rishabh Pant walks off after his dismissal during the third day of the first Test cricket match of a series between India and South Africa.(PTI)

Speaking after the defeat, the stand-in captain of India admitted the dressing room knew they had let a golden opportunity slip. “We feel a game like this, you can’t dwell on it too much. We should have chased this score, but pressure kept building on us in the 2nd innings, and we didn’t capitalise enough,” Pant said at the post-match presentation.

Temba and Bosch changed the game

Pant pointed to the pivotal morning session when Temba Bavuma and all-rounder Corbin Bosch turned South Africa’s slender overnight lead into something far more challenging. Their partnership lifted the visitors from a vulnerable position to a defendable total of 153, giving their bowlers runs to work with on a wearing Eden Gardens pitch.

“Temba and Bosch had a brilliant partnership in the morning, and it hurt us later in the game, and that changed the game,” Pant admitted. Until that stand, India had looked favourites after restricting South Africa to 159 in the first innings and securing a 30-run lead with their effort of 189.

Pant also refused to hide behind conditions. The surface had variable bounce and enough assistance for bowlers of all types, but Pant felt India’s batting unit needed to show greater composure when the target was modest but mentally tricky. “There was help on the wicket, but a score like 120 can be tricky on this surface, but as a team we should be able to soak in the pressure and capitalise,” he said.

India lost wickets in clusters, slipping from relative safety to panic as South Africa’s quicks and spinners hunted as a pack. For Rishabh Pant, the focus now is on a reset rather than an autopsy. “We haven’t thought about. We are going to come back stronger,” he promised, insisting that the team would respond with greater resilience in the second Test.

For India, that response has to come quickly. Another off-colour batting display could turn a disappointing start into a damaging series defeat.