Rishabh Pant furiously argues with Bangladesh WK Litton Das, asks 'mujhe kyu maar rahe ho' after fielder's throw

Team India had a difficult start to the first Test against Bangladesh as the side returned to the red-ball format after over six months. The team faced a top-order collapse, with none of Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli succeeding in breaching double figures. Bangladesh's 24-year-old Hasan Mahmud, who played three Tests prior to his appearance against India, troubled the three Indian star batters, dismissing them to put the home team in early trouble. Rishabh Pant (R) in argument with Bangladesh's Litton Das(X)

However, Yashasvi Jaiswal and the returning Rishabh Pant put a hold on the fall of wickets and stood strong for the rest of the first session, taking India's score to 88/3 at Lunch. The session, though, wasn't without drama; in addition to the rapid fall of wickets in the first hour, the first session of the day also saw an argument between the two keepers – Pant and Litton Das of Bangladesh.

India vs Bangladesh Live Score 1st Test Day 1

The argument was seemingly over a throw that might have been too close to Pant's body, as he was heard telling Litton on the stump-mic not to hit him. “Mere ko kyun maar rahe ho (Why are you hitting me?)” Pant could be heard saying. Litton, in turn, also replied to Pant, but the audio wasn't clear.

Litton was also unhappy that Pant and Jaiswal took a run after the ball was deflected off Pant's pads.

Watch:

Bangladesh's captain, Najmul Hossain Shanto, had won the toss and opted to field on an unusually pacer-friendly surface in Chennai. Rohit Sharma admitted he would've bowled first, too, as India fielded three pacers in the XI, with two spinners in Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.

India's early wickets

Rohit (6), who was saved by DRS when he was on 1, was the first to depart. The Indian skipper had little choice other than playing a wobble seam delivery that came at him on a tight angle as he edged to Najmul Hasan Shanto at second slip.

Shubman Gill (0) lasted just eight balls, but he would count himself unlucky, feathering Mahumd’s down-the-leg side delivery to wicketkeeper Litton Das.

Virat Kohli (6) walked into the Chepauk amid loud cheer from the crowd and looked confident. But an old failing resurfaced to haunt him as he edged a delivery wide outside the off-stump to wicketkeeper as he attempted a cover drive.