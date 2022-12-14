'Rishabh Pant has been disappointing in T20s, ODIs...': Jaffer's big prediction for India vs Bangladesh Tests

After missing out on the ODI series against Bangladesh, Rishabh Pant will be back playing for India in the format he has had the most success in – Test matches. Pant, after being released from India's squad ahead of the ODIs on medical grounds, hit the ground running and practiced hard in the nets. He has been criticised left, right and centre for poor form lately for his performances in the Asia Cup, T20 World Cup and New Zealand. In fact, since his match-winning century against England at Trent Bridge, Pant has failed to register a single half-century. To make matters worse, Pant was criticised for losing his cool during a live interview during the India vs New Zealand series, where he scored 6, 11, 15.

But with the Chattogram, Pant can set the record straight. While he has struggled in white-ball cricket, the 25-year-old has been absolutely phenomenal in Tests, having scored centuries in England, Australia and South Africa in four years. This year alone, Pant has two brilliant centuries – in South Africa and England. Ahead of Day 1 of the Test series, former India batter Wasim Jaffer has shared his views on Pant, and feels that the little break that the wicketkeeper took may actually help him get a fresh start of sorts.

"Rishabh Pant has been disappointing in T20 cricket as well as ODIs for that matter, but he has got a small break. I'm sure his mind must have been refreshed after the break. He is a very important player for Team India and I feel his performances are necessary for the side," Jaffer said on ESPNCricinfo.

Pant, who has scored 2123 runs from 31 matches at an average of 43.32 and five centuries, will not be the only player in focus from the XI as India return to Test cricket after a long time. In fact, this is their first series in whites since hosting Sri Lanka at home. They did play the rescheduled Test from last year in England but in a year where they played mostly T20Is considering the T20 World Cup.

Barring Pant, eyes will also be on Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli. Both have had a mixed 2022. Kohli has only scored one Test fifty this year while Pujara has been through a roller coaster ride, first getting dropped from the squad before making a comeback for the England Test. With Kohli and Pujara being the two senior campaigners, Jaffer expect both to fire.

"The performances of Pujara, Kohli and Pant matter a lot. I am expecting a big score from Kohli in one contest, if not both the matches, because the pitch is really good to bat on and he looks in good form at the moment," added the former India opener.

