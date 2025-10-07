Rishabh Pant looking to take domestic route to make a comeback from injury, informs DDCA about big decision: Report

Rishabh Pant is on track to return to competitive cricket, with a fitness clearance expected by October 10 following an assessment later this week. The wicketkeeper batter fractured his foot while batting on the England tour, which has ruled him out of competitive cricket since then. Pant ended the England series as India’s sixth-highest run-scorer, amassing 479 runs in four Tests at an average of 68.42 and a strike rate of 77.63, including two centuries and three fifties. His campaign was disrupted when a yorker from Chris Woakes crushed his right toe during the fourth Test in Manchester, yet Pant showed remarkable resilience by returning to the crease and contributing crucial runs, helping India reach 358. The match ended in a draw, which played a crucial role in India eventually levelling the series at the Oval. Rishabh Pant is looking to play Ranji Trophy after recovering from injury.(@BCCI X)

Meanwhile, according to a report on PTI, Pant would be cleared to play by October 10.

“As of now, there is a likelihood he could be cleared by Oct 10. An assessment is due this week. It has been a long recovery for him. The BCCI medical team doesn’t want to take any chances with him,” a BCCI source told TOI.

The same report suggested that Pant has also had a word with Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) president Rohan Jaitley and he wants to return to competitive cricket with Ranji Trophy from October 25.

“Pant has said he should be available for the Ranji Trophy matches in Delhi from Oct 25. He has conveyed that it will be subject to fitness and clearance obtained from the BCCI medical team,” a top DDCA official told TOI.

Ajit Agarkar hopeful for Rishabh Pant to return for SA Tests

Meanwhile, recently, while announcing the squad for the West Indies Test, chief selector Ajit Agarkar said that Pant is expected to return to Indian colours for the South Africa Tests.

"With regards to Rishabh, I don't think he's quite made this series. He won't be ready, but like I said, we're hopeful that by the time South Africa comes around, he's 100% fit. Exact timelines... I know he's not going to make these two Test matches, but after that, he's very close to getting fit."

Jadeja has been appointed as the deputy of Shubman Gill. Jadeja has scored 516 runs and picked up seven wickets in five Tests, finishing as the fourth-highest run-getter of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.

"Jaddu (Ravindra Jadeja) has been one of your top performers. With a lot of experience, that's essentially the reason (he was made vice-captain)," Agarkar explained.