Rishabh Pant, Neil Wagner's 'stare game' sets Twitter on fire. Former India, New Zealand cricketers react

Twitter was flooded with memes as India wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant and New Zealand seamer Neil Wagner had a battle of their own on the reserve day of the World Test Championship final at the Ageas Bowl. Former India opener Wasim Jaffer and former New Zealand pacer Shane Bond too reacted to the on-field battle between Pant and Wagner.

Pant walked in to bat after Kyle Jamieson, who had already dismissed Virat Kohli, sent back the other overnight batsman Cheteshwar Pujara to reduce India to 72 for 4 in the second innings on Wednesday.

The attacking left-hander got an early life when he was dropped in the slips by Tim Southee off Jamieson. But that did not stop Pant from playing his shots. He, in fact, went the down the track and swung his bat multiple times, particularly against Neil Wagner.

The feisty left-arm seamer was not the one back off. Wagner was seen giving long stares to Pant, whenever the left-hander failed to make contact after charging down the track.

Like a true fast bowler, Wagner even attempted a shy at stumps once, after hit it straight back to him. The 24-year-old India, replied with a big smile.

Pant and Wagner’s battle became one of the most entertaining factors of the WTC final. Wasim Jaffer shared a hilarious meme on Twitter to describe the battle.

Shane Bond said he was loving the on-field tussle between the players

“I think Pant is winning it. I know he has missed a few but New Zealand have immediately spread the field. For me, Wagner has been a bit timid. I would prefer him to bowl a lot of short stuff to Pant,” he said in the post-lunch show on Star Sports.

India went to lunch at 130 for 5. India are 98 ahead with two sessions to go in the weather-marred contest which spilled into its reserve day to make up for lost time at the Ageas Bowl.

Ravindra Jadeja was batting on 12 at the break with the low-scoring match looking interestingly poised.

Operating with a nagging line and length outside the off-stump, the 6' 8" (2.03m) bowler dismissed Virat Kohli for the second time in the match when the India captain poked at a delivery to be caught behind for 13.

In his next over, Jamieson sent back the dour Cheteshwar Pujara for 15, the edge flying to Ross Taylor at first slip.

Trent Boult strangled Ajinkya Rahane, who made 15, down the leg side but Pant appeared unfazed.

The left-hander decided to counter-attack instead, stepping out repeatedly against Neil Wagner, injecting excitement into the contest with his devil-may-care batting.

The one-off match lost two full days to rain on England's south coast, diminishing hopes of a result in test cricket's pinnacle event.