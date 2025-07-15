Rishabh Pant ‘pissed me off a bit’: What Jofra Archer told India wicketkeeper in aggressive send off - ‘I just said…’

Jofra Archer made a memorable return to Test cricket after a lengthy period of absence due to injury. Archer made his comeback in the third Test between India and England, at Lord's, where the hosts won by 22 runs in a nail-biting thriller. Archer had an instant impact, as he removed opener Yashasvi Jaiswal early in both innings. He also got Washington Sundar in the first innings. In the second, Archer also got the crucial wicket of Rishabh Pant, and also of Sundar once again. England's Jofra Archer celebrates the wicket of India's Rishabh Pant.(PTI)

Archer's dismissal of Pant was a turning point on Day 5, as India looked for a rescue act from Pant, who just joined KL Rahul as the new batter after India lost four wickets on Day 4.

India finished Day 4 at 58/4 with Rahul still unbeaten. Pant joined Rahul as the new batter in the first session on Day 5, but ended up facing only 12 balls and managed nine runs. Receiving a length delivery from Archer, the ball went past Pant's outside edge and smashed the top of off stump. It was England's opening breakthrough on Day 5 and it came early, and they didn't look back.

Jofra Archer on that Rishabh Pant send-off

As he removed Pant, Archer had a special send-off for the wicketkeeper-batter and also said some words.

Opening up on his send-off to Pant, Archer said on Sky Sports Cricket, “It wasn't a proud moment. I just told him to ‘charge that’. Honestly, this morning, I was struggling a little bit, the ball just kept coming out full. One of the full ones, he just charged, and it pissed me off a bit. When the [wicket] ball nipped down the slope, honestly I was so grateful for that.”

On his return, he said, “Hectic one for first back. Bowled a few more overs than I thought I would. Only played one Test at Lord's and the last one was just as special as this one. It's been a long time coming, but moments like this make it worth it. You never know if you're ready until you're ready.”

The fourth Test is scheduled to begin on July 23 and will take place in Manchester. Trailing 1-2, India will look to level the series and set up a thrilling finale.