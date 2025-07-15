Sachin consoles India after Lord’s defeat, Ganguly pained by missed opportunity but Yuvraj reminds they ‘demand respect’

It was a nail-biting affair as India fell to a 22-run defeat on Day 5 of the third Test match vs England, at Lord's. Despite the wickets falling, Ravindra Jadeja (61*) tried to fight back, but at the end didn't receive proper support as India collapsed for 170 in their 193-run chase. Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and Yuvraj Singh weighed in on India's defeat.

Mohammed Siraj was the final wicket and the India pacer looked heartbroken, and was also seen looking shellshocked as some England players came to pick him up.

Taking to X after the match, India legend Sourav Ganguly hailed the match, but also rued the result as India now trail 1-2 in the series.

“What a test match .. India will leave Lords very disappointed .. they played so well all 3 test matches . But down 2-1 ..it was a test match to be won.. jadeja fought hard and showed 193 was not a big total ..@bcci @Teamindiacrick,” he wrote.

Meanwhile, Ganguly's former teammate Sachin Tendulkar also joined the bandwagon and praised the Indian pacers. “So near, yet so far…. Jadeja, Bumrah, & Siraj fought all the way till the end. Well tried, Team India. England played well to keep the pressure on and produced the result they desired. Congratulations on a hard fought win”, he wrote.

England started off on a dominant note on Day 5, and took three wickets quickly. But just as they thought they had done enough to seal a win, Jadeja entered the scene and remained unbeaten. He was also helped by the ball getting older, but he made sure that the lower order were up for a fight.

Former India player Yuvraj Singh also reminded fans that India put in a good fight despite the defeat. “Not the result we wanted, but this match will be remembered for the fight we showed. @imjadeja and @mdsirajofficial stood tall in a pressure cooker situation! A performance that demands respect - not just for the skill, but for the mindset! On to the next one boys,” he wrote.