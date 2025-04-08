Rishabh Pant, Sanjiv Goenka bury rumours of differences amid viral IPL clips; spotted together during ISL semifinal

There have been rumours of differences between Lucknow Super Giants captain Rishabh Pant and franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka after the two were seen in animated discussions twice during the ongoing IPL 2025 season. The sight even left fans fearing a KL Rahul situation. But Pant and Goenka put an end to all rumours after the two were spotted together watching the semifinal match of the 2024/25 Indian Super League (ISL) between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and Jamshedpur FC. Rishabh Pant, Sanjiv Goenka spotted together during ISL semifinal

Notably, Goenka is the chairperson of the RP Sanjiv Goenka Group, which owns Mohun Bagan SG. The entrepreneur was also joined by LSG head coach Justin Langer, Vijay Dahiya and a few other members of the team, who were seen supporting the Mariners as the Kolkata club overturned a 2-1 deficit to book their place in the final.

Riding on Lalengmawia 'Apuia' Ralte's late stunner, Mohun Bagan qualified for their third consecutive ISL final. Earlier, Jason Cummings scored a penalty at the start of the second half to level the score on aggregate.

Mohun Banagn are now set to square off against Bengaluru FC in the summit clash on Saturday at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, in what will be a repeat of the 2022-23 ISL Cup final. Mohun Bagan will aim to become only the second ISL side after Mumbai City FC to complete a double.

LSG next face KKR

Lucknow, who find themselves in the middle of the IPL points table will next face Kolkata Knight Riders on Tuesday at the Eden Gardens. They head into the match on the back of a win against Mumbai Indians at home. Overall, they have two wins and as many losses in four games this season, as has KKR, who also won their previous game, against Sunrisers Hyderabad at home. LSG, however, hold the edge against in head-to-head rivalry, winning three of their five encounters with Kolkata.