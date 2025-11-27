Rishabh Pant says sorry after Gambhir’s India sinks to all-time low in Test cricket: ‘Couldn’t live up to expectations’

Rishabh Pant, the stand-in India captain in the second Test match against South Africa, which the team lost by a whopping 408 runs - the highest-ever in their Test series – in Guwahati, has apologised to the fans for not being able to live up to their expectations. India's captain Rishabh Pant interacts with South Africa's captain Temba Bavuma(PTI)

Pant, leading India in regular captain Shubman Gill's absence, could not inspire the team to a better performance after a loss in the first Test in Kolkata. Pant scored 7 and 13 respectively in India's 201 and 140 all out at the Barsapara Stadium. His failure with the bat in both innings was one of the major reasons behind India's subpar totals on a pitch that had no demons, as proven by their South African counterparts, namely Senuran Muthusamy, Marco Jansen, and Tristan Stubbs.

Pant did not shy away from accepting that India were outplayed by the Proteas in the series, which marked their first Test series win on Indian soil in 25 years. India, on the other hand, slumped to their fifth defeat in the last seven Tests at home, a low which last happened 66 years ago.

“There is no shying away from the fact that we didn't play good enough cricket over the last two weeks,” Pant wrote on Instagram a day after the confidence-denting defeat.

The attacking keeper-batter promised to press the reset button and come back stronger after taking lessons from the defeat.

"As a team and as individuals, we always want to perform at the highest level and bring smiles to billions of Indians.

"Sorry we couldn't live up to expectations this time, but sport teaches you to learn, adapt and grow - both as a team and as individuals. Representing India is the greatest honour of our lives. We know what this team is capable of and we will work hard, regroup, refocus and reset to come back stronger and better as a team & individuals.

“Thank you for your unwavering support and love!”

Pant will next be seen in action in the three-match ODI series against South Africa, starting November 30. India will be led by KL Rahul as both captain Shubman Gill and vice-captain are ruled out with injuries. The series will also mark the return of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.