Rishabh Pant sends special video message for cameraman who got hit by DC skipper's six during IPL 2024 blitzkrieg vs GT

Rishabh Pant delivered a scintillating unbeaten 88-run knock to lead Delhi Capitals to a thrilling victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL, enhancing his credentials for a spot in India's T20 World Cup squad. Pant's heroics powered Delhi to a formidable total of 224-4, rescuing them from a precarious position of 44-3 within the powerplay at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. Rishabh Pant's message to cameraman after DC's win over GT(IPL)

Teaming up with Axar Patel, Pant orchestrated a crucial 113-run partnership that revived DC's innings. Patel played a pivotal role with a quickfire 66, propelling the Capitals towards a commanding total. Despite the Titans' valiant efforts, including David Miller's explosive 55 and Rashid Khan's late blitz, Delhi managed to restrict Gujarat to 220-8, clinching a hard-fought victory by four runs.

Displaying his trademark aggressive style, Pant reached his third half-century of the season in emphatic fashion and produced an incredible display of power-hitting in the final over, where he amassed 31 runs off Mohit Sharma. However, one of his shots, while being a six, seemed to injure one of the broadcast cameramen, and as Pant realised it, he apologised to the concerned person through a heartwarming video message.

Following a severe car accident in December 2022, Pant endured a lengthy recovery process before returning to top-level cricket in the ongoing edition of the league. His brilliant form in the IPL, coupled with his adept wicketkeeping skills, has garnered strong endorsements from Delhi Capitals' management, including director Sourav Ganguly and coach Ricky Ponting, advocating for his inclusion in India's T20 World Cup squad.

Rishabh Pant is currently Delhi Capitals' top run-scorer and also the third in the Orange Cap list. He has scored 342 runs in nine innings so far, boasting an impressive strike rate of 161.32.

The 26-year-old's return to peak form has been instrumental in Delhi's campaign, keeping their playoff hopes alive in the T20 tournament. With impressive performances both with the bat and behind the stumps, Pant continues to strengthen his case for a pivotal role in India's quest for T20 glory at the upcoming World Cup.