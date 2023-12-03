Pant set to be Dhoni's replacement at CSK? Ex-India cricketer's 'don't be surprised' warning on likely IPL transfer

Even as the retention list has been announced and confirmed by all the 10 teams of the Indian Premier League ahead of the mini-auction on December 19 in Dubai, the trading window is still open. Nine more days left during which teams can decide over possible transfers and while it will be closed on the 19th, the window will open yet again for a month starting December 20. While a Hardik Pandya-like shocking trade is least expected during these two windows, a former India cricketer does see a possibility for a similar next year pertaining to Chennai Super Kings. MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant pose for a photograph.

The only possible concern that has bothered CSK in recent times has been an able replacement for MS Dhoni, who has led them to five IPL title glories. They did go with Ravindra Jadeja as a captaincy option in 2022, but the results were catastrophic with the team managing a solitary win in seven games before Dhoni took over the role again. It was rumoured that Ben Stokes has was picked by the management at the auction last year with the same motive, but injury issues kept the England all-rounder for the majority of the season before he was released.

Dhoni is 42 now. He has been constantly troubled with knee injuries as well with the former India captain having undergone a surgery earlier this year. CSK are running out time already but Deep Dasgupta has a surprising solution and he sees a possibility in it as well.

Speaking in a video shared from his social media handle, Dasgupta feels Rishabh Pant could replace Dhoni at CSK and reckons that there might be a transfer next season as well between Chennai and Delhi Capitals.

“Don’t be surprised if they get Rishabh Pant by IPL 2025. MS Dhoni and Rishabh Pant are very close. Obviously, Rishabh adores MS, and MS also likes him very much. They spend a lot of time together. Their connection and Rishabh’s thinking are very similar, considering he is very attacking and positive. He’s always talking about winning and what not,” said Dasgupta.

Delhi are yet to confirm whether Pant will be part of IPL 2024 season. The wicketkeeper-batter had suffered a tragic car accident last December and he continues to recover from it. He was recently present in Kolkata as well where DC conducted a training camp, but he did not participate.