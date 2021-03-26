'Rishabh Pant sitting on bench must be weighing on India team management': Sanjay Manjrekar on India XI in 2nd ODI

India batsman Rishabh Pant missed out on the playing XI in the first ODI against England in Pune earlier this week. But after Shreyas Iyer suffered an injury that ruled him out of the remainder of the series, India brought back Pant into the side, despite other options such as Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gill in the mix.

Speaking in an interaction on ESPNCricinfo, former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar said that he understands the reasons behind India's call, and added that it is hard for team management to leave him out.

"The reason is obvious. Rishabh Pant sitting out there on the bench was weighing on the Indian team management," Manjrekar said.

Pant was sensational in the Australia tour, where he saved the 3rd Test for India in Sydney, and then played a knock of 89* to help India win the 4th Test at Gabba. He carried on the same form in the home Test series against England as he smashed a century for India in the 4th Test that turned the game in India's corner.





"The kind of form he has shown of the late, the self-confidence he has, you have to make use of that. When they had to leave him out, I am sure it was a tough call," Manjrekar said.

"It must have something that would have put some pressure on team management. The first chance they get, they have to bring Rishabh Pant back in. Suryakumar Yadav and Shubman Gil have strong claims as well, Ishan Kishan too.

"But Rishabh Pant's current - the kind of ability he has, and the devastation he potentially can create, it's hard to leave him out. I am perfectly alright with that, and I can understand why this call was made," he signed off.