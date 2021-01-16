Australia's Warne, O'Keefe take a dig at Rishabh Pant for wearing shinny sunglasses during Brisbane Test
It’s difficult to keep Rishabh Pant away from the news. When he is not belting the ball to all parts of the ground or attracting questions with a lapse or two with the keeping gloves in hand, Pant’s weird noises from behind the stumps do enough to keep everyone interested. If even that doesn’t work then his sunglasses take centre stage.
Pant, who has had decent Test match in Brisbane so far, kept former Australia cricketers Kerry O’Keefe and Shane Warne interested with his sunglasses.
The India wicket-keeper batsman was wearing a bright fluorescent yellow and blue shades while keeping, which according to Warne and O’Keefe was 'straight out of the service station'.
Warne and O’Keefe took a dig at Pant for wearing those sunglasses on Day 2 of the India vs Australia Test match in Brisbane.
“What do you think of those shades that Rishabh Pant is rocking Skull? “Straight out of the service station?” Warne asked O’Keeffe during commentary.
“They are servos aren’t they?” O’Keeffe replied.
“And he bought flowers as well.
“No they are not getting me. You would want them to get scratched so you can just put them in the bin.
“Would you like fly buys with those?”
Pant’s counter-attacking 97-run knock in the second innings of the Sydney Test was one of the main reasons why India were managed to pull off a draw and keep the series locked at 1-1.
Australia, however, have their noses in front in the fourth Test. India were reduced to 63 for 2 when rain forced early stumps on Day 2, still trailing Australia by 206 runs.
