Rishabh Pant takes another stunner to remove Jack Leach and Twitter just can't keep calm - WATCH
Rishabh Pant took a diving catch to dismiss Jack Leach on the second day of the second Test against England in Chennai(Twitter)
Rishabh Pant took a diving catch to dismiss Jack Leach on the second day of the second Test against England in Chennai
cricket

Rishabh Pant takes another stunner to remove Jack Leach and Twitter just can’t keep calm - WATCH

The ball took the outside edge of Leach’s bat and travelled towards the left of Pant who dived full length to pluck a screamer.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:44 PM IST

India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Sunday created a huge buzz on social media with his acrobatic catches during the second day of the second Test against England in Chennai. After assisting pacer Mohammed Siraj to dismiss Ollie Pope, the youngster grabbed another stunner to get rid of Jack Leach off Ishant Sharma’s bowling. (IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE)

It happened in the 59th over when Ishant straightened off a length outside off, forcing Leach to push it with hard hands. The ball took the outside edge of Leach’s bat and travelled towards the left of Pant who dived full length to pluck a screamer.

Here’s the video of Pant’s fantastic catch.

ALSO READ | R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan in elite list after foxing Ben Stokes

Following Pant’s catch, fans on Twitter couldn’t keep their calm as they showered praises on the 23-year-old wicketkeeper. Here’s how the Twitterati reacted.

It was Pant’s second catch that left the viewers stunned. Earlier, he had grabbed a spectacular catch in the 39th over of the England innings when Siraj hunted down Ollie Pope. The pacer strayed down the leg side but got the ball to bounce slightly more than what Pope expected. The England No.6 lost control and ended up getting a glove.

Pant dived to grab the ball on his left hand. When he made contact with the ground it just appeared to slip out of his grasp but he managed to hold on to it to complete a brilliant catch.

ALSO READ | Twitter on fire after Rishabh Pant takes 'flying catch' to dismiss Ollie Pope

Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta too were mighty impressed with Pant’s catch.

“This is magical from Rishabh Pant, diving to his left,” Said Gavaskar during commentary.

rishabh pant india vs england
