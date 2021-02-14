Rishabh Pant takes another stunner to remove Jack Leach and Twitter just can’t keep calm - WATCH
India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant on Sunday created a huge buzz on social media with his acrobatic catches during the second day of the second Test against England in Chennai. After assisting pacer Mohammed Siraj to dismiss Ollie Pope, the youngster grabbed another stunner to get rid of Jack Leach off Ishant Sharma’s bowling. (IND vs ENG 2nd Test Day 2 LIVE SCORE)
It happened in the 59th over when Ishant straightened off a length outside off, forcing Leach to push it with hard hands. The ball took the outside edge of Leach’s bat and travelled towards the left of Pant who dived full length to pluck a screamer.
Here’s the video of Pant’s fantastic catch.
ALSO READ | R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan in elite list after foxing Ben Stokes
Following Pant’s catch, fans on Twitter couldn’t keep their calm as they showered praises on the 23-year-old wicketkeeper. Here’s how the Twitterati reacted.
It was Pant’s second catch that left the viewers stunned. Earlier, he had grabbed a spectacular catch in the 39th over of the England innings when Siraj hunted down Ollie Pope. The pacer strayed down the leg side but got the ball to bounce slightly more than what Pope expected. The England No.6 lost control and ended up getting a glove.
Pant dived to grab the ball on his left hand. When he made contact with the ground it just appeared to slip out of his grasp but he managed to hold on to it to complete a brilliant catch.
ALSO READ | Twitter on fire after Rishabh Pant takes 'flying catch' to dismiss Ollie Pope
Legendary Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar and former India wicket-keeper batsman Deep Dasgupta too were mighty impressed with Pant’s catch.
“This is magical from Rishabh Pant, diving to his left,” Said Gavaskar during commentary.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
2nd Test, Day 2: Ashwin’s 5-for keeps hosts on top, India lead by 249 runs
Twitter on fire after Rishabh Pant takes 'flying catch' to dismiss Ollie Pope
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Ashwin surpasses Harbhajan in elite list after foxing Ben Stokes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'This isn't a good Test match pitch': Warne, Vaughan engage in Twitter debate
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Chappell says there is 'one aspect of captaincy where Root can improve'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Jaffer's meme describing Axar Patel's wicket of Joe Root gets Twitter talking
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Ashwin - scourge of the southpaw - becomes first to reach unique milestone
- Ind vs Eng: Broad's wicket was the 200th time he had picked up the scalp of a left-hander in Test matches, which is more than than the number of right-handed victims he has had in his career, even as he approaches the magic figure of 400 Test wickets.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Pant takes another stunner to remove Jack Leach and Twitter just can’t keep calm
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajinkya Rahane takes exceptional catch at first slip to dismiss Moeen Ali: WATCH
- India vs England: An alert Ajinkya Rahane at slips saw the opportunity and dove full stretched ahead, thus completing a very smart catch.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He can be a nightmare for spinners': Manjrekar wants Pant at 5, Rahane at 6
- India vs England: Manjrekar has recommended a change in India's batting order in Test matches, suggesting a promotion for Rishabh Pant to No. 5, while pushing Ajinkya Rahane a slot down to No. 6.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He knew he won't get a long spell so did it quickly': Gavaskar lauds Ind quick
- India vs England: India had England struggling at 39/4 at the lunch interval on Day 2 of the second Test.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He scares life out of opposition's captain,' Mark Butcher lauds Rishabh Pant
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Axar Patel picks maiden Test wicket, gets prized scalp of Joe Root - WATCH
- India decided to give Axar a debut in the second Test against England. He failed to contribute with the bat as Moeen Ali stumped him with a spinning delivery.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'He read the situation so well,' Gavaskar lauds Pant's 'smart' fifty in Chennai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox