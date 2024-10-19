Rishabh Pant's 107m six vs Southee leaves Glenn Phillips gobsmacked, Manjrekar labels 'one of the best' in Test history

Rishabh Pant’s fearless batting style has made him one of the most thrilling cricketers to watch, and his penchant for hitting sixes – even while in the nineties – is no secret. While many batters tread carefully as they approach a century, Pant tends to embrace risk, often disregarding the so-called ‘nervous nineties.’ Rishabh Pant's brilliant six left Glenn Phillips stunned(X)

This audacious mindset was on full display during Day 4 of the first Test between India and New Zealand at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

With Pant batting on 90, New Zealand’s Tim Southee delivered a short-pitched third ball of the 87th over. Pant, in typical fashion, decided to go big. Dropping to one knee, he slog-swept Southee’s delivery high over square leg, launching the ball for a massive 107-meter six.

The shot was nothing short of breathtaking. Glenn Phillips, stationed near the boundary, was left in disbelief, his jaw dropping as the ball sailed out of the ground. Even KL Rahul, Pant’s batting partner, was momentarily stunned, unable to hide his amazement before breaking into a smile at Pant’s audacity.

Former India batter Sanjay Manjrekar, reacting to the shot on his official X profile, stated that it was “one of the best” he had seen in Test cricket.

“Once in a generation player that’s what he is, Rishabh Pant! And that six against Southee is one of the best shots I have seen in Test cricket,” wrote Manjrekar.

The Chinnaswamy crowd erupted in celebration as the ball cleared the boundary, fully aware they were witnessing something special. The sheer power and ease with which Pant hit the six had the entire stadium buzzing. However, the joy was short-lived.

Pant dismissed on 99

On 99, just one run away from a much-deserved seventh Test century, Pant's innings met a heartbreaking end. Facing William O’Rourke, Pant misjudged a delivery and was bowled, falling agonisingly short of a hundred. The packed stadium, moments earlier roaring in delight, was plunged into stunned silence as their hero walked back to the pavilion.

Soon after his dismissal, KL Rahul was dismissed too, as New Zealand gained an upper hand in the match again.