Rishabh Pant's blockbuster comeback confirmed as Sourav Ganguly provides highly-anticipated update on return date

Rishabh Pant's blockbuster comeback confirmed as Sourav Ganguly provides highly-anticipated update on return date

ByHT Sports Desk
Nov 10, 2023 07:03 PM IST

Delhi Capitals' director Sourav Ganguly has provided a major update on Rishabh Pant's return to action.

Team India's star wicketkeeper-batter Rishabh Pant has been undergoing recovery from severe injuries that he endured in a car crash last December. Having suffered multiple injuries, Pant was back on his feet after 40 days and since then, has remained significantly active on social media platforms to provide regular updates on his recovery process. Earlier this week, Pant joined his Delhi Capitals teammates during the side's training session at the Jadavpur University Salt Lake Campus ground, and according to team director Sourav Ganguly, Pant could be back in action in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League.

Rishabh Pant watches the Duleep Trophy semi-final in Bengaluru(PTI)
Talking to reporters at the camp, Ganguly stated that Pant, the captain of the franchise, will return in IPL. "He's (Pant) good now. He will play in the IPL next season," Ganguly told reporters, as quoted by PTI.

Ganguly, the former India captain, said Pant is in Kolkata on a three-day visit to strategise on team-building ahead of the IPL auctions slated in Dubai on December 19. Australian opener David Warner led DC in Pant's absence last season to finish second from the bottom.

"Rishabh won't be practising here though. There's still time for him to get down to practice. By January (2024), he'll get even better," Ganguly further said.

“We were talking about the team. He is the captain, so he put in his views regarding the upcoming auction. That's the reason he has come here, to finalise certain aspects related to the team.”

Rishabh Pant had last played in a professional cricket match a few days before the car accident in December, representing India during the second Test of the series against Bangladesh. In Pant's absence, Ishan Kishan took over the wicketkeeping duties in T20Is, while KL Rahul donned the gloves in ODIs and Tests. Rahul is also on wicketkeeping duties during the ongoing 2023 World Cup.

Prior to the car crash, Pant had been one of the mainstays in the Indian team across all formats of the game. He had also led India during the side's T20I series against South Africa in June last year, and was named in ICC Men's Test team of the year for 2021.

