Rishabh Pant's captaincy threats at LSG identified by Sanjiv Goenka: 'I saw a video where he was doing draamebaazi…'

Amid speculations that Rishabh Pant could be the new captain of the Lucknow Super Giants at IPL 2025, franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka offered a fresh twist into the tale when he termed Pant and three other players – Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram as 'leaders of the team'. Pant, bought for ₹27 crore by LSG, created history at the IPL 2025 mega auction, becoming the costliest player ever, and the belief was that with LSG in need of a captain following KL Rahul's departure, the India wicketkeeper would be the most ideal candidate for the post. Rishabh Pant is likely to be named captain of Lucknow Super Giants(AFP)

But while it may indeed be true, the decision is still under wraps, with Goenka maintaining suspense. His stance on LSG's captaincy reveal hasn't budged since last week, as he promises to 'announce it soon', but the mentions of Markram (bought for ₹2 crore), Marsh ( ₹3.4 crore) and Pooran (retained for ₹21 crore) are certain to add layers to the public curiosity before the big reveal.

Top 15 buys at IPL 2025 Auction Share Via Copy Link Rishabh Pant ₹ 27 Cr DC LSG Total Match

111

Total Runs

3284

Highest Score

128 runs Shreyas Iyer ₹ 26.75 Cr KKR PBKS Total Match

115

Total Runs

3127

Highest Score

96 runs Venkatesh Iyer ₹ 23.75 Cr KKR KKR Total Match

50

Total Runs

1326

Highest Score

104 runs

Wickets

3

Best Bowling

2/29 Arshdeep Singh ₹ 18 Cr PBKS PBKS Total Match

65

Total Runs

29

Highest Score

10 runs

Wickets

76

Best Bowling

5/32 Yuzvendra Chahal ₹ 18 Cr RR PBKS Total Match

260

Total Runs

37

Highest Score

8 runs

Wickets

205

Best Bowling

5/40 Jos Buttler ₹ 15.75 Cr RR GT Total Match

107

Total Runs

3582

Highest Score

124 runs KL Rahul ₹ 14 Cr LSG DC Total Match

132

Total Runs

4683

Highest Score

132 runs Trent Boult ₹ 12.50 Cr RR MI Total Match

104

Total Runs

83

Highest Score

17 runs

Wickets

121

Best Bowling

4/18 Jofra Archer ₹ 12.50 Cr MI RR Total Match

35

Total Runs

195

Highest Score

27 runs

Wickets

46

Best Bowling

3/15 Josh Hazlewood ₹ 12.50 Cr RCB RCB Total Match

12

Total Runs

-

Highest Score

-

Wickets

12

Best Bowling

3/24 Mohammed Siraj ₹ 12.25 Cr RCB GT Total Match

93

Total Runs

109

Highest Score

14 runs

Wickets

93

Best Bowling

4/21 Mitchell Starc ₹ 11.75 Cr KKR DC Total Match

41

Total Runs

105

Highest Score

29 runs

Wickets

51

Best Bowling

4/15 Phil Salt ₹ 11.50 Cr DC RCB Total Match

21

Total Runs

653

Highest Score

89 runs Ishan Kishan ₹ 11.25 Cr MI SRH Total Match

105

Total Runs

2644

Highest Score

99 runs

Wickets

-

Best Bowling

- Jitesh Sharma ₹ 11 Cr PBKS RCB Total Match

40

Total Runs

730

Highest Score

49 runs Check Full Coverage

"Our internal feeling is that our auction was excellent. Our focus was that our middle order and finishing should be extremely strong. Our No. 3 to No. 8 is very strong. Our second wish was to go with a completely Indian pace attack instead of international pace, and explosive international batters. Now we have got a combination of the two," Goenka told Aakash Chopra on his YouTube channel.

"We have four leaders in our team - Rishabh, Pooran, Markram and Mitch Marsh. So it becomes a very strong leadership pool of intellect and thought, and strategy. They are all people who can go with the mindset to win. Rishabh has the hunger and passion to win. So a good team has been built. We are happy. Overall, the balance is also okay and no team is 10 on 10."

What was it about Rishabh Pant that caught Sanjiv Goenka's eyes

Pant, always expected to be one of the top picks, lived up to the hype, but the one thing that caught Goenka's attention more than anything else was his game involvement and tactics. Goenka and Rahul's fallout is no secret, and one of the reasons behind the two drifting apart was the owner's lack of faith in his former captain's leadership skills. With Pant's theatrics having created a niche of its own, Goenka says he wanted someone with colour, ideas and the ability to make things happen.

"I saw a video of Rishabh where he did dramebaazi (acting) on the field. He slowed the momentum. I liked that attitude a lot, that you have that extra thought to change the momentum when everything was going against us by removing the pads. From that time, I had in my mind that if only Rishabh had been in my team," he said.

"That one thing of his appealed to me a lot. Along with that, he came back from a near-fatal injury, and he has come back to a form which is better than his original form. So that resilience and ability to fight and rise again matter a lot. Rishabh is 27. So I hope he will be with LSG for the next 10-12 years."