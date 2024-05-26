Rishabh Pant responds to paparazzi's 'bhai jeet ke aana' remark at airport before leaving for T20 World Cup

Rishabh Pant made his comeback in IPL 2024 and put in a promising display as Delhi Capitals skipper. Pant had missed more than a year of cricket due to a freak car accident. In his absence, KL Rahul donned the gloves in the ODI World Cup. He will be making his international comeback at the T20 World Cup and will compete for the wicketkeeper spot with Sanju Samson. Rishabh Pant was the centre of attention.

Fans will be eagerly waiting for Pant to appear on the field in Indian colours. It was perfectly reflected when he was almost mobbed by fans at the Mumbai Airport on Saturday, as the Team India players were leaving for the T20 World Cup.

Fans went crazy at his mere sight and surrounded him for autographs and selfies, and some even tried to shake his hands. He responded, and posed with the fans and even signed some autographs.

Meanwhile, when he stood at the line to enter the airport, paparazzi made a special request, asking him to win the trophy for India. The Delhi Capitals skipper replied, “Sure, thank you.”

Pant led DC to a sixth-placed finish in IPL 2024, registering 14 points in 14 matches, packed with seven wins and seven defeats. Pant was also DC's highest run-scorer this season with 446 runs in 13 innings, at a strike rate of 155.40. This season, he also smacked three fifties.

Pant and Samson are the designated wicketkeepers in the T20 World Cup, captained by Rohit Sharma. Other than Rohit, the other specialist batters are Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav and Shiva Dube. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will form the all-rounder trio.

Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are the two specialist spinners, with Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj form the pace battery. On the other hand, Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Avesh Khan and Khaleel Ahmed have been named as reserves.