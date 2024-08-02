Riyan Parag might make debut, KL Rahul vs Rishabh Pant for WK role: Check India vs Sri Lanka 1st ODI likely XIs

After completing a 3-0 whitewash over Sri Lanka in T20Is, Team India now shifts their focus to ODIs in order to start preparations for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Senior stars Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will be returning to the Indian colours for the first time after the T20 World Cup triumph. The star duo has announced their retirement from the T20Is to focus primarily on ODIs and Tests. Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul will battle it out for the wicketkeeper's role in the Indian team for the first ODI vs Sri Lanka.(ANI)

Rohit will be leading the Indian team, but this time under a new head coach Gautam Gambhir, who started his regime on a sensational note with a 3-0 series win in T20Is. Gambhir will be raring to produce the same result with the ODI team.

Meanwhile, it will be interesting to see the team combination of the ODI team under Gambhir. The batting unit is expected to remain the same from the 2023 ODI World Cup, with Rohit and Shubman Gill opening followed by Kohli at number 3.

Shreyas Iyer, who lost his central contract earlier this year, has returned to the ODI team and is expected to retain his number 4 spot. Meanwhile, the big question will be between Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul: who will India choose for the wicketkeeper's role?

Axar Patel will fill the shoes of Ravindra Jadeja as a spin-bowling all-rounder. India might look to double it up by picking another all-rounder on spin-friendly Sri Lankan tracks and giving a debut cap to Riyan Parag.

Mohammad Siraj and Arshdeep Singh are expected to pip other fast-bowling options in the side with Kuldeep Yadav as the specialist spinner.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, a mixture of young and experienced names, will want to avoid a batting collapse that led them to their doom in the T20I series despite enjoying periods of dominance.

However, they will not have the services of pacers Matheesha Pathirana and Dilshan Madhushanka, who have been ruled out of the series with injuries.

India Probable XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Riyan Parag, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Arshdeep Singh

Sri Lanka Probable XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Janith Liyanage, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Mahesh Theekshana, Asitha Fernando