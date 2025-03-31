Riyan Parag’s bold reply to death overs planning vs MS Dhoni, Jadeja proves captaincy mentality: ‘Me and Nitish were…’

Riyan Parag finally justified Rajasthan Royals’ decision to appoint him as stand-in captain for Sanju Samson, leading them to their first win of the ongoing IPL 2025 season. Parag, who is Assamese, skippered RR in his hometown Guwahati, as they sealed a thrilling six-run win vs Chennai Super Kings. The match was action-packed as RR set a target of 183 runs for CSK, and Ruturaj Gaikwad played a captain’s knock. The CSK skipper smacked 63 runs off 44 balls, but lost his wicket to Wanindu Hasaranga in the fifth delivery of the 16th over, with his side at 129/5. In came MS Dhoni, much to the excitement of fans, and Ravindra Jadeja (13*) was at the non-striker’s end. The pair took some time to get going, and waited until the 19th over, and managed only six runs in the 18th over against Maheesh Theekshana. Fans were expecting Parag to send Jofra Archer, as RR looked to take the match away from CSK. But the all-rounder sent ex-CSK player Tushar Deshpande, and it looked like his plan backfired initially. Riyan Parag opened up on why he didn't use Jofra Archer in the death overs vs MS Dhoni and Ravindra Jadeja.(PTI)

Dhoni took on his former teammate and smacked a four and two sixes as Deshpande leaked 19 runs, with CSK reaching 163/5, and needing 20 runs in the final over. To make it better for fans, Dhoni was on strike in the first all of the final over, and once again everyone expected Archer. But to everyone’s shock Parag decided to go with Sandeep Sharma. The veteran Indian bowler began with a wide and it looked Parag and RR were going to crumble to their third straight defeat. But then he struck gold in the next ball, removing Dhoni, courtesy of a sensational catch from Shimron Hetmyer. Dhoni departed for 16 off 11 balls, but CSK still had a chance.

Against new batter Jamie Overton, Sandeep began with a yorker, which was sent to long-off for a single, and then Jadeja took another single with CSK needing 3 sixes to win. It looked like they had it, as Overton smacked Sandeep for a six, with two balls remaining. But then the former India international came up with the perfect response, sending a slow bouncer as Overton could only take a double. The match ended with Sandeep sending a legal delivery as Overton once again took a double, with CSK reaching 176/6 in 20 overs.

Riyan Parag on not using Jofra Archer in death overs vs MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja

Explaining his death over planning against Dhoni, Jadeja, and not going for Archer, Parag credited his gut feeling to go with Deshpande and then Sandeep.

Speaking after the match, he said, “Luckily had a few options in this game, me and Nitish were also there. Just did what felt instinctive as a captain today. Fielding makes up for the 20 runs that we were short. We have been working with Dishant Yagnik, our fielding coach. So it shows.”

Also, this wasn’t a new situation for Sandeep, who had faced Dhoni in the final in IPL 2023, where he secured a dramatic three-run win for RR. The 31-year-old is known to be a death over specialist, and has a variety of deliveries in his skillset to bamboozle batters.