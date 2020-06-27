e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 27, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / Roberts slams Hetmyer for pulling out of England tour due to COVID-19 scare

Roberts slams Hetmyer for pulling out of England tour due to COVID-19 scare

Holding, Roberts’ equally illustrious pace bowling partner through the 1970s and 80s, had called the two batsmen’s move “unfortunate”.

cricket Updated: Jun 27, 2020 15:31 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the third and final one-day international cricket match of the series between India and West Indies in Cuttack, India, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
West Indies' Shimron Hetmyer plays a shot during the third and final one-day international cricket match of the series between India and West Indies in Cuttack, India, Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.(AP)
         

West Indies pace legend Andy Roberts has slammed batsman Shimron Hetmyer for opting out of the England tour because of health concerns amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Along with senior pro Darren Bravo, Hetmyer pulled out of the tour of UK and forced the Roger Harper-led selection committee to make some last-minute changes.

“They would have played an integral part of the batting. As much as we don’t like the way Hetmyer has been playing, he is one of the batsmen for the future. But somebody has to get into his head and let him realise that you can’t score runs sitting in the pavilion,” Roberts said in an episode on Michael Holding’s YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: Can’t explain what Rahul Dravid means to me: Cheteshwar Pujara

Holding, Roberts’ equally illustrious pace bowling partner through the 1970s and 80s, had called the two batsmen’s move “unfortunate”.

According to Roberts, the challenge for most West Indies batsmen was they “don’t really train and practise enough to work the ball into gaps. We believe in boundaries.” With the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Chemar Holder, Oshane Thomas and Shannon Gabriel in charge of the Windies pace attack, Roberts sees a bright future.

“I am glad to see there is a sort of a resurgence in the last couple of months, not years, just the last couple of months - there are some youngsters are coming through and I hope that we don’t try and expect too much off them too soon,” Roberts said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
Delhi govt calls emergency meeting after locust swarms seen in Gurugram
Rise in India’s Covid-19 cases not as high as other countries: AIIMS director
Rise in India’s Covid-19 cases not as high as other countries: AIIMS director
Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor next week, India seeks experts’ view
Pakistan reopens Kartarpur Corridor next week, India seeks experts’ view
With Abdul Kalam as role model, UP Board class 12 second topper aspires to be IAS officer
With Abdul Kalam as role model, UP Board class 12 second topper aspires to be IAS officer
For treating moderate to severe Covid-19 cases, govt adds dexamethasone
For treating moderate to severe Covid-19 cases, govt adds dexamethasone
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Galwan clash ‘huge mistake’ by China, world already fighting Covid-19: Experts
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Nepal Communist Party’s top panel met at PM Oli’s house. He was AWOL
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
Assam floods: 25,000 affected in Dibrugarh as water enters residential areas
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryHow to check UP Result 2020UP Board Result 2020

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In