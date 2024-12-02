Canberra, An ardent fan of Rohit Sharma checked into Manuka Oval, called out his names multiple times before breaking into a "Mumbai cha raja" chant to attract the India captain's attention, and get his autograph, which he was seeking for the past 10 years. Rohit bhai, dus saal ho gaye yaar: India captain ends fan's 10-year wait for autograph

All his hard work and tactic was worth the effort as a smiling Rohit duly obliged and ended the fan's "decade-old" wait by signing him an autograph after India's comfortable victory in the warm-up game against Prime Minister's XI here on Sunday.

"Rohit bhai please, dus saal ho gaye yaar . Rohit bhai Mumbai cha raja ," the fan stood out with his plea.

The BCCI also took note of it.

"The wait of a decade finally ends. A fan waited for 10 years to get a @ImRo45 autograph and yesterday was his lucky day," the BCCI shared the video on its social media page.

In the video released by the BCCI, Rohit was seen interacting with fans, patiently signing autographs on bats and jerseys until this fan attracted the attention of everyone present at the venue.

India beat PM's XI by six wickets in the warmup match which was reduced to 46-over-a-side contest due to inclement weather. Rohit batted at No. 4 in the match and was dismissed after making just three runs.

Having missed the first Test of the five-match series against Australia due to the birth of his second child, Rohit will back to lead the Indian team in the second match beginning in Adelaide of Friday.

India lead the series 1-0 following their 295-run drubbing of the hosts in the opener at Perth. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah led the side in Rohit's absence.

