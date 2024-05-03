Rohit drops strong hints of Shivam Dube's inclusion in India XI for T20 World Cup, pressure mounts on Hardik, Jadeja

There is a good chance of India having as many as three left-handers in their middle-order for the T20 World Cup as captain Rohit Sharma dropped strong hints of Shivam Dube's inclusion in the XI. Dube was preferred over Rinku Singh in India's 15-man squad for the world event slated to take place in the USA and the West Indies in June this year mainly due to his bowling abilities. The left-hander, however, has been in scintillating form with the bat for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024. Indian captain Rohit Sharma with all-rounder Shivam Dube(PTI)

Rohit said Dube was selected to give impetus to India's middle order with his power hitting. "We needed someone to come in middle overs and play that role. We picked Shivam Dube based on what he has done in IPL and a few games he played before IPL," Rohit Sharma said in a press conference held at BCCI headquarters in Mumbai on Thursday.

"I've never played in New York. So, I don't know what pitches are like there. So all options are open. We'll go there and figure out what players to play. One thing we looked at was our middle overs hitting. Top-order hitting has been all right. It is not been bad, there are options as well."

In the ongoing IPL season, the left-handed all-rounder has enjoyed a purple patch, amassing 350 runs to his name, scoring at an average of 50.00 and a whopping strike rate of 171.57 in ten matches.

However, with the ball, he has hardly had any opportunity to bowl overs for CSK. He bowled his first over of the season against Punjab Kings and conceded 14 runs, but also picked up his first scalp of the season by dismissing in-form batter Jonny Bairstow.

On the other hand, as the skipper of Mumbai Indians, Hardik has struggled to deliver in both aspects of the game.

In 10 matches, Hardik has scored 197 runs at an average of 21.89 and a strike rate of 150.38. In the bowling department, the experienced all-rounder has six wickets under his kitty at an average of 42.17.

Rohit talked about the role and the expectations from both all-rounders in the upcoming World Cup.

"Expect them to do what they are doing in IPL. Unfortunately, Shivam hasn't bowled a single ball in the IPL but he is a seasoned cricketer. When he plays T20 format, it's about a little bit of skills coming into the picture. I will be expecting if we need Shivam to ball a few overs, he will. Same with Hardik, he has come and bowled whenever needed. All-rounders must do that whatever their role is," Rohit added.

If Dube starts in the XI, then India will go in with only two spin-bowling options. With Kuldeep Yadav certain to be the lead spinner, it may come down to be a toss-up between Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.