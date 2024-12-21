Rohit Sharma advised to bat at no. 3 amidst struggling form Down Under: ‘That is a mantra for any batter’

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has advised skipper Rohit Sharma to spend more time in the middle to get his rhythm back. Rohit has been going through a lean patch with the bat and struggling to get going against the pacers. He failed at the top of the order in the home season against Bangladesh and New Zealand and then the move to bat in the middle order at number 6 also failed miserably in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Rohit Sharma has registered only one double-digit score in three innings in the ongoing Test series against Australia.(AP)

The 37-year-old hit just one fifty in his last 13 Test innings, while on the Australian tour, he managed only one double-digit score - 10 - in three innings.

Bangar asserted that the mantra for any batter to regain his confidence is to spend some time in the middle. He also suggested that the team management can use him at the number 3 spot if they want to add strength to their bowling.

"That is a mantra for any batter. I feel he can do two things. One, can he come to bat at No. 3 because if we have to strengthen our bowling a little and add a little sharpness, he can definitely change his number," Bangar told Star Sports.

The former India batting coach pointed out what is not working for Rohit at the moment. He claimed that swashbuckling batter is getting a bit late in terms of playing the shot which is leading to the errors he has been committing against pacers.

"Apart from that, prepare yourself a little early. It seems like he is getting slightly late and he is also getting late because we saw his bat not going forward for his favorite pull shot. He generally doesn't miss the pull shot. It's a signal for every batter whether he is playing his best shot or not," he observed.

‘Rohit Sharma needs two or three shots…’

Bangar also provided a solution to Rohit's worries. He said he needs to take his foot forward a bit early to get in the position to play a couple of shots and regain his rhythm.

"If he stabilizes a little early, he will get a little time to take his foot forward, and then he can play his good shots. The Australians have bowled him short balls but he has missed many of them. Rohit Sharma needs two or three shots where he can get his rhythm and get a feel," he said.

"Batting is a game of feel. If you feel your legs are moving properly and you are able to play your shots, suddenly you feel your lost confidence coming back. It can come in the middle of an innings as well. It's not necessary that it has to come in the nets," Bangar concluded.

Meanwhile, India need to win both matches to make the World Test Championship (WTC) final for the third time in a row without having to rely on other results.