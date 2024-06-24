 'Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will retire from T20Is after World Cup': Wasim Jaffer on last dance of India icons | Crickit
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jun 24, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

'Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will retire from T20Is after World Cup': Wasim Jaffer on last dance of India icons

ByHT Sports Desk, New Delhi
Jun 24, 2024 05:34 PM IST

Wasim Jaffer feels Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will retire from T20Is after the World Cup. Do you agree with Jaffer?

Only Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli have breached the 4,000-run mark in the shortest format of the game. The all-time leading run-getters for India in T20Is, batting mavericks Kohli and Rohit are intertwined by the same thread of fate at the grandest stage. A young Kohli tasted World Cup success when MS Dhoni was at the helm in 2011. Four years before India ended its long wait for the World Cup, Dhoni masterminded the T20 World Cup title triumph of the Men In Blue in the inaugural edition.

Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli celebrate scoring runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh (PTI)
Rohit Sharma, left, and Virat Kohli celebrate scoring runs during the ICC Men's T20 World Cup cricket match between India and Bangladesh (PTI)

Rohit, who was a part of Dhoni's young brigade at the 2007 World T20, is leading the Indian side in the 2024 edition of the ICC event. Batting icons Kohli and Rohit are yet to lift a major ICC trophy together in the post-Dhoni era. With Rohit at the helm, India came narrowly close to lifting the World Cup title last year. India's first and only defeat arrived in the summit clash as the hosts lost the final to Australia.

Now catch your favourite game on Crickit. Anytime Anywhere. Find out how

ALSO READ: 'Virat Kohli hasn't got big scores': Harbhajan Singh's king-sized prediction on India great for Australia WC rematch

'Kohli and Rohit will retire from T20Is after the T20 World Cup'

With India set to meet bitter-rivals Australia in what promises to be a rematch of the ICC World Cup, former India opener Wasim Jaffer has issued a bold statement about the T20I future of batting icons Kohli and Rohit. “I think they both (Virat and Rohit) will retire from T20Is after the T20 World Cup. It is their call eventually and also the call of the selectors. While they will continue to play in the IPL, I believe we are seeing them for the last time in T20Is at the T20 World Cup,” Jaffer said on his YouTube channel.

ALSO READ: India vs Australia Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Rain threat looms over big match

Kohli would be 38, and Rohit will be touching 40 in the next T20 World Cup. The next T20 World Cup will be jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka in 2026. Ex-India opener Jaffer also backed Kohli to smash 100 international centuries. "Yes, I think Virat Kohli will score hundred international hundreds. He has a lot of time left and the way his fitness is and the way he scores his runs with consistency, I hundred percent expect him to cross hundred hundreds," Jaffer added.

 

Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest cricket news, T20 World Cup 2024 updates and match highlights. Explore the World Cup Schedule 2024, India vs Australia Live Score track the World Cup Points Table, follow Virat Kohli's performance, and stay ahead with the stats on World Cup Most Wickets and World Cup Most Runs on the Hindustan Times website and app.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cricket News / 'Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will retire from T20Is after World Cup': Wasim Jaffer on last dance of India icons

T20 World Cup 2024 Coverage

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, June 24, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On