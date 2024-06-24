'Virat Kohli hasn't got big scores': Harbhajan Singh's king-sized prediction on India great for Australia WC rematch

Let's talk about Virat Kohli's comeback. After recording a series of forgetful outings in the group stage, run-machine Kohli has looked in his element in the Super 8 phase of the ICC T20 World Cup 2024. Solidifying his position at the top, Kohli will aim to score big against Australia in the crucial Super 8 fixture between the 2023 World Cup finalists on Monday. With Kohli expected to peak at the right time, legendary Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh believes a Virat special in the Caribbean is around the corner. Harbhajan feels a Virat special is around the corner(ANI)

Former India skipper Kohli embraced a mini-slump with scores of 1,4, and 0 in the group stage of the T20 World Cup. However, the batting icon surpassed his group-stage scores with a decent knock against Afghanistan. After his run-a-ball 24 against the giant killers, Kohli smashed 37 off 28 balls in the Super 8 Group 1 game between India and Bangladesh. With India set to resume its rivalry with Australia at the grandest stage, spin-bowling icon Harbhajan has backed Kohli to deliver the goods in the Caribbean.

"Ever since Virat has come to the Caribbean, the ball has been meeting the middle of his bat. While he hasn't got those big scores, what you should see in T20s is whether the 20s and 30s have made the impact. We know that once he is set, he can score big and hopefully, that will come against Australia," Harbhajan told Star Sports.

Rohit Sharma's Team India can threaten Australia’s chances of progressing through to the semi-final stage of the T20 World Cup. Former world champions Australia were stunned by Afghanistan in its previous Super 8 match of the ICC event. A win over Australia can sanction the premature exit of the 2023 World Cup winners. Kohli-starrer India were outplayed by Travis Head-inspired Australia in the 2023 edition of the ICC World Cup final. Talking about the high-voltage clash, former India cricketer Deep Dasgupta admitted that Australia's Head has given a lot of headaches to the Men In Blue.

"Travis Head has already given India a lot of headaches. Initially he used to play a lot on just the off-side, but of late he has also added shots on the on-side. However, India need to keep it stump-to-stump with him as he doesn't commit too forward. They can try and hit the top of off-stump or middle stump and can afford to bowl fuller, inviting Head to come on the front foot a lot more," he added.