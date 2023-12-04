close_game
close_game
News / Cricket / 'Rohit took break from white-ball cricket... I'm not a fan of it': Pathan strongly opposes BCCI's India call for SA tour

'Rohit took break from white-ball cricket... I'm not a fan of it': Pathan strongly opposes BCCI's India call for SA tour

ByHT Sports Desk
Dec 04, 2023 08:51 AM IST

While he does understand the cause of it, Pathan cautioned the selection committee of the future and why it won't be a successful call for Team India.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Thursday announced the squad for all three formats for India's tour of South Africa that begins next week. India are slated to play three T20Is, as many ODIs and two Tests. However, a certain BCCI decision, which so far remained unnoticed, as been strongly opposed by former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan. While he does understand the cause of it, Pathan cautioned the selection committee of the future and why it won't be a successful call for Team India.

Irfan Pathan strongly opposes BCCI's split captaincy move for South Africa tour
Irfan Pathan strongly opposes BCCI's split captaincy move for South Africa tour

With regular captain Rohit Sharma opting for rest from the whit-ball leg of the tour, BCCI picked two different captains for T20Is and ODIs. Suryakumar Yadav has retained his role after leading a new-look Team India to a 4-1 T20I series win against Australia while KL Rahul has been named the captain for the ODI contest. Rohit will however be back for the all-important Test series which begins from December 26 onwards.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

ALSO READ: The Hardik Pandya issue: ODI World Cup concern raised yet again even as India make winning start in T20 WC preparation

Speaking to Star Sports, Pathan strongly criticised the BCCI's split-captaincy move, saying that it shouldn't happen in Indian cricket team's culture.

"This could be a sign for the future, which I am not a big fan of. There has been talk for a long time about whether we can do split captaincy. It's true that workload management has been done here and that is why you are seeing such big squads and different captains. It's clear that Rohit Sharma had to take a break from white-ball cricket, so you are not seeing him there," Pathan said.

"You are seeing him as the captain for Test cricket. However, you might see these things going forward. You might even see different coaches for different formats. I believe it's better if it doesn't happen in our culture," the former cricketer further added.

With uncertainty over Rohit's future in T20Is and ODIs, and the squad announcement for the South Africa tour revealing is desire to continue his Test career, split captaincy could be a likely move for the selectors.

India, in fact, have been unofficially playing under different captains with Hardik Pandya taking charge of the matters in white-ball since the start of this year, in Rohit's absence, while in 2022, Rahul and Shikhar Dhawan were made in charge of few of the white-ball contests.

Exciting News! Hindustan Times now has a Facebook channel for Cricket. For all the latest cricket buzz and stories - Join the Channel Now!
Catch all the Latest Cricket News, Live Cricket Score and India vs Australia match updates along with Cricket Schedule and India vs Australia Live Score other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 04, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out