Rohit Sharma upstages Sachin in elite Asia Cup list; Shastri delivers blistering take on blazing knock vs PAK

Showcasing his class against a world-class bowling attack of the Green Army, Indian skipper Rohit Sharma played a captain's knock in the Super 4 clash between India and Pakistan at Colombo's R.Premadasa Stadium on Sunday. Fresh from playing a superb knock against Nepal, the veteran opener smashed a quick-fire half-century to earn high praise from Indian head coach - Ravi Shastri. Ravi Shastri shared his views about Rohit's blazing knock against Pakistan(Getty Images-AP)

The former India head coach and celebrated commentator was all praise for skipper Rohit after the star batter slammed his 50th half-century to surpass Sachin Tendulkar on an exclusive list. Batting icon Rohit has now scored the most number of half-centuries for India at the Asia Cup. The Hitman has slammed eight half-centuries in the One Day International (ODI) editions of the Asia Cup.

The Indian skipper got off the mark with a handsome six off Shaheen Shah Afridi in the first over. The 36-year-old became the first batter to smoke a six off Afridi in the very first over of the Pakistan pacer during an ODI match. However, Rohit was unnerved by speedster Naseem Shah early in the Indian innings. Overcoming Shah's new ball burst, Rohit tormented the Pakistani bowling attack to register a record-setting half-century in Colombo.

'There was a 10-ball phase from Naseem'

"There was a 10-ball phase from Naseem Shah at the start that beat him. He was trying to lay bat on ball but he could not. He went through that period and every time he got an opportunity today with anything remotely loose, he hit it over the boundary or to the boundary," Shastri told Star Sports after the Super 4 match was interrupted by rain.

'Rohit did not miss out on a single lose ball'

Senior batter Rohit played a blazing knock of 56 off 49 balls. The Indian captain laced his innings with six fours and four sixes. Batting at a strike rate of over 114, Rohit was dismissed by Shadab Khan in the 17th over. Pace Shaheen Afridi then got the better of Indian opener Shubman Gill (58) in the next over."Rohit did not miss out on a single lose ball today, which showed that in spite of that good spell from the bowlers, the intent was that 'anything lose, I'm going to hit it for a boundary or six'," Shastri added.

Hitman's exceptional Asia Cup record

Skipper Rohit is only behind Tendulkar in the list of highest rungetters for India at the ODI Asia Cup. Rohit has smashed 886 runs in 25 ODIs while Tendulkar amassed 971 in 23 games. Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara (8) and Rohit (8) have scored the most half-centuries in the history of the Asia Cup. With rain pushing the Super 4 tie into reserve day in Colombo, India's match against Pakistan will resume on Monday.

