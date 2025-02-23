Rohit Sharma breaks Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record in IND vs PAK clash, goes past 9000 runs as opener in ODIs

India captain Rohit Sharma became the fastest opening batter in ODIs to reach 9000 ODI runs during the ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 Group A match against Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. The 37-year-old achieved the feat when he scored his first run of the match. Rohit Sharma is the fastest to 9000 ODI runs as an opener. (AFP)

Rohit Sharma became just the sixth ODI opener to surpass the 9000-run mark with this single. The Indian captain has joined Sachin Tendulkar (15310), Sanath Jayasuriya (12740), Chris Gayle (10179), Adam Gilchrist (9200), and Sourav Ganguly (9146) in the elite club.

However, Rohit Sharma has left all these batters behind as he has become the fastest opener to reach the milestone. He took 181 innings to achieve the 9000-run mark. Earlier, Sachin Tendulkar was the fastest to the feat as he had brought up 9000 runs in his 197th innings as an opener.

Rohit Sharma scored 20 runs against Pakistan before being sent back to the pavilion by Shaheen Shah Afridi. Rohit scored 20 runs off 15 balls with the help of 3 fours and a lone six.

Shaheen Shah Afridi bowled an inswinging yorker, and Rohit Sharma had no answer. The Indian skipper was beaten all over, and he had to walk back to the hut.

Rohit Sharma has more than 11,000 runs in ODIs

In the previous match against Bangladesh, Rohit Sharma had gone past the 11,000 runs mark. He took 261 innings to achieve this feat, and as a result, he became the second-quickest batter to reach the mark, only behind teammate Virat Kohli (222 innings).

Earlier, Rohit Sharma also became the fastest ODI opener to 8000 runs as an opener. He achieved the feat in 2023 against Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup. He took 160 innings to complete the feat and went past Hashim Amla, who had taken 176 innings to bring up the same milestone.

Rohit Sharma has more than 15000 runs as an opener across formats and ranks seventh on the all-time list. Rohit’s 44 centuries as an opener across three formats is only bettered by David Warner (49) and Tendulkar (45).

Coming back to the contest between India and Pakistan, the latter won the toss and opted to bat first. Saud Shakeel's 62-run knock guided Pakistan to a score of 241.

Kuldeep Yadav took three wickets for India as Rohit Sharma and co bundled out Pakistan in the final over of the innings.