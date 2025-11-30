Rohit Sharma can’t keep calm after Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s 14-year-old world record with Ranchi ton: Watch

Remember the time when speculations of a rift between Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma emerged? Well, Kohli denied it time and again, and even if there was some level of discomfort between the two, you can wrap them in a satin cloth and hang it out to dry. Given their current positions in Indian cricket, no one is perhaps happier for each other than Ro-Ko. And that's exactly why the camera captured Rohit doing what he did when Kohli completed his 52nd ODI century in the first one-day international between India and South Africa at the JSCA Stadium in Ranchi on Sunday. Rohit Sharma enjoyed that 100 from Virat Kohli(Screengrab)

Just as Kohli guided Marci Jansen for a four to score his third hundred at the venue, Rohit, from the dressing room, appeared pumped, and couldn’t keep calm watching his partner-in-crime thrive. The duo had put together a partnership of 136 runs – their 20th century-plus stand in ODIs. Rohit was clapping and probably mouthed an expletive or two – all in good spirits – as Kohli soaked in the admiration of the Ranchi crowd. Kohli's 52nd ton now means he has the most centuries by a batter in a format, overtaking Sachin Tendulkar's 51 Test tons.

Watch Rohit's reaction:

Rohit had reasons to celebrate, even outside of Kohli’s knock. The former India captain enjoyed a brief stay in the middle himself, scoring a pretty impressive 57. During his stay, Rohit broke Pakistan great Shahid Afridi's record for the most sixes in ODI cricket, smashing the 352nd six of his career to top the list. This was Rohit’s third 50-plus score in four innings and could well have converted into back-to-back centuries had a delivery from Marco Jansen not stayed low.

The noise around Ro-Ko's future

A lot has been spoken about Kohli and Rohit, and their uncertain future en route to the 2027 World Cup. Having retired from T20Is and Tests, the ODIs are all Ro-Ko has, but while they are fiercely determined to make the cut to South Africa in 22 months from now, the selectors could have different plans given their age. But hey, as far as the two keep scoring, there’s no way anyone can keep them out.