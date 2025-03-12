Rohit Sharma can't control his laughter as Rishabh Pant turns down India's megastar; Bumrah says 'I'd rather retire...'

Team India stars reunited off the field for a brand advertisement starring Bollywood superstars Aamir Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, and the collaboration broke the internet. The fantasy sports website and mobile application Dream11 went all out ahead of Indian Premier League 2025 to bring the cricketing and Bollywood world together under one roof. Dream11 brought Indian cricketers and Bollywood superstars under one roof for a viral advertisement.(Dream11/Screengrab)

India captain Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Jasprit Bumrah were featured in the viral advertisement. The video started with Rohit and Aamir having a chat, and Pant interrupted them by asking the Bollywood superstar for a photo. However, the big twist emerges when Pant tells Aamir that he wants a photo with Ranbir and says he is a big fan of him, and that's where the drama begins.

Bumrah, who is currently recovering from his back injury, which ruled him out of the Champions Trophy, had the last say in the advertisement as he chose to retire rather than play for Aamir or Ranbir's teams.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian team clinched their third ICC Champions Trophy with a win over New Zealand in the final.

Skipper Rohit Sharma's swift half-century and good spells from spinners, in particular Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav, helped an all-around India seal their third Champions Trophy title.

Rohit was awarded the Player of the Match in the final for his brilliant performance in the championship game. He played an exceptional knock of 76 runs from 83 balls, which was laced with seven boundaries and three maximums.

Rohit keeps options open for 2027 ODI World Cup

After leading India to a historic win, Rohit said that he is keeping all his options and added that he cannot really commit to whether he will play in the 2027 ODI World Cup.

"It is very hard to say that right now," he said on the prospect of taking part in the showcase in two years' time, as quoted by ICC,

"But I am keeping all my options open. I want to see how well I am playing. Right now, I am playing really, really well, and I am enjoying everything I'm doing with this team, and the team is enjoying my company as well, which is nice. I cannot really say 2027, because it is too far, but I am keeping all my options open," he concluded his point," he added.

Meanwhile, the Indian players will soon return to the cricket field in the Indian Premier League 2025, which will commence on March 22. After winning the Champions Trophy, the Indian stars will be riding high on confidence and will play without much pressure in the cash-rich league.