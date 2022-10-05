India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma creates undesirable record; Rabada achieves special feat in 3rd T20I

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma bagged a forgetful record in his final outing before the upcoming ICC World T20 2022 on Tuesday. After playing a blazing knock against Temba Bavuma-led side in Guwahati, the veteran Indian skipper was hoping to extend his free-scoring run in the third and final T20I of the recently concluded series between India and South Africa.

However, Rohit was stopped in his tracks by pace ace Kagiso Rabada as the star batter even failed to open his account in the dead rubber between the two teams at Indore's Holkar Cricket Stadium. The leading T20I run-getter in the history of the game, Indian skipper Rohit perished for a duck to script an unwanted record in the high-scoring contest against South Africa.

Rohit received his marching orders on the second-ball of India's innings at Indore. Rabada outsmarted Rohit with an inswinger to hand him an undesirable record in the shortest format of the game. Dismissed for nought in the dead rubber against South Africa, Rohit recorded the 10th duck of his illustrious T20I career. Interestingly, this was the 43rd time that the Indian skipper was dismissed on a single digit score in T20I cricket.

No other batter in the history of T20I cricket has recorded more single-digit scores than the Indian skipper. Rohit surpassed Ireland's Kevin O'Brien by registering his record 43rd single-digit score in men's T20Is on Sunday. O'Brien has 42 single-digit scores to his name while Bangladesh's Mushfiqur Rahim has played 40 mediocre knocks in T20I cricket. The list also features the likes of Mohammad Nabi (39) and Shahid Afridi (37).

Rabada, who got the better of Rohit in the very first over, has matched Tim Southtee's unique feat of dismissing Rohit the most number of times in international cricket. Rabada and Southee have dismissed Rohit a record 11 times in international cricket.

Rohit was dismissed for a duck while make-shift opener Rishabh Pant scored 27 off 14 balls in the 3rd T20I. Veteran gloveman Dinesh Karthik smashed 46 off 21 balls although his batting heroics went in vain as India lost the match by 49 runs.

