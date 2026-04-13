Rohit Sharma doubtful for Mumbai Indians' next IPL 2026 match, to undergo scans after hamstring injury: Report

Rohit Sharma, the Mumbai Indians talisman, is in doubt for the five-time champions' next Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match against the Punjab Kings at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 16. The right-handed batter suffered a hamstring injury during the match against defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and retired hurt in the sixth over of the team's batting innings. The 38-year-old then didn't come out to bat, and RCB went on to win by 18 runs. Rohit Sharma is in doubt for the next IPL 2026 match against the Punjab Kings. (PTI)

According to Cricbuzz, Rohit is now all set to undergo scans, and whether he participates in the next match against Punjab will depend on the results of those scans.

Rohit was batting on 19 off 13 balls, and it was then that he decided to walk off the field. He went back to the dressing room after facing the second ball from Rasikh Salam in the final powerplay over. Before retiring hurt, Rohit received treatment from the physio. Before the start of the sixth over, the team physio was seen having a lengthy chat with the former Mumbai Indians captain.

Also Read: Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli suffer injury scares at Wankhede; one doesn’t take field, other retires hurt After a lengthy stoppage, Rohit returned to face one delivery; however, that was that. Rohit then decided to return for further treatment. The Mumbai Indians are yet to issue an official update on the seriousness of the injury.

After the loss against RCB, Mumbai Indians batter Sherfane Rutherford was asked about the extent of Rohit's injury. However, the left-hander did not have much information.

“I'm not entirely sure yet - perhaps it's a bit of a hamstring issue - but I can't say for certain. I was in the dugout, so I don't have much information on it,” Rutherford told reporters after Mumbai's third defeat in a row.

How has Rohit performed so far? Rohit began the IPL 2026 season with a bang, scoring 78 runs against the three-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders in the Mumbai Indians' first match of the season. His knock helped Mumbai chase down the target of 221. He then followed this knock-up with a 35-run innings against the Delhi Capitals.

In the four matches Rohit has played in IPL 2026 so far, he has returned with 137 runs. Mumbai Indians continue to languish in the bottom half of the points table after winning just one game out of four.

The five-time champions are currently placed eighth in the standings with just two points. On the other hand, their next opponents, Punjab, are at the second spot in the points table with seven points.