Rohit Sharma frustrated at KL Rahul, Axar Patel after their collective decision let India down: 'He's shaking his head'

Indian captain Rohit Sharma wasn't too pleased with the duo of KL Rahul and Axar Patel after the duo's collective call to not opt for a review against Joe Root cost the hosts in Cuttack. During the 25th over of the English innings, Axar had trapped Root in front of the wickets, only for his appeal to be denied by umpire Chris Brown. Rohit Sharma (R) wasn't too pleased with Rahul and Axar(Hotstar)

Root had confidently planted his front foot well across and outside off stump, setting himself up for the sweep. However, he failed to make contact, missing the shot entirely. The real question was the impact – just outside the off stump, making it a marginal call; it was primarily the reason why Rahul and Axar may have thought against opting for the review.

However, right before the next over from Ravindra Jadeja, the replays on the giant screen showed that the ball would've indeed clipped the off-stump, as India wasted an opportunity. Rohit Sharma was visually irritated with his two players and one wouldn't blame him; earlier in the innings, India squandered their review against Root.

Root had an appeal denied on the very first ball of his innings against Varun Chakaravarthy, but India took a review – only for the ball to miss the leg-stump.

Shastri also noticed Rohit reacting angrily at Rahul and Axar, saying that the Indian captain is “shaking his head” over the missed chance.

Watch as Rohit gets irritated:

Earlier on the day, Buttler won the toss yet again and opted to bat at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. England, following their template from the opening ODI in Nagpur, made another electrifying start, with Ben Duckett reaching a half-century.

However, Chakaravarthy broke the partnership with the wicket of Phil Salt (26), with Duckett (65) following his opening partner to the pavilion soon after.

Harry Brook, who had been facing criticism for repeated failures against spin bowlers, fell to Harshit Rana for 31.

India are leading the three-match series 1-0.