Rohit Sharma furious, deboards team bus after Yashasvi Jaiswal's indiscipline; India leave without opener: Report

India's team bus reportedly left without Yashasvi Jaiswal after the opener's indiscipline irked captain Rohit Sharma before the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. India were slated to leave Adelaide on Wednesday morning to catch the Brisbane-bound flight. All players except Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah - they were supposed to go to Brisbane on a chartered flight with their families - support staff members and the chief selector Ajit Agarkar, gathered in the lobby area of the team hotel before the departure time of 8:30 AM local time. But as per a Sports Tak report, Yashasvi Jaiswal missing. India's captain Rohit Sharma walks off the field(AP)

Jaiswal, who is generally very punctual, was late to assemble in the lobby area. The reason for Jaiswal's delay was not known but the act of indiscipline did not go down well with captain Rohit.

Rohit, reportedly, lost his cool and even came out of the team bus, asking the team's logistic manager to look for Jaiswal. "The manager and the team's security officer also got off the bus. After a brief discussion, everyone sat back in the bus, and it was set off without Yashasvi Jaiswal," the report added.

Jaiswal finally arrived at the lobby area 20 minutes after the bus had left. "The team management had arranged for a car for him, and the team's senior security officer departed with Yashasvi in the car to the airport," the report said.

Focus on Kohli and Rohit's form

Indian players reached Brisbane on Wednesday and decided to take a day off. They practised on Thursday when all the members of the team were present. All eyes were on senior pros Rohit and Kohli, who need to stand up to bring India back in the series after surrendering the day-night Test meekly.

Kohli was in his usual energetic mood. He gave an animated pep talk to start India's practice session and then spent a lot of time with assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate, trying to iron out the flaws in his batting. He has got out poking at deliveries outside the off stump in this series so far. Although he got a century in the second innings in Perth, his mode of dismissals would keep him on his toes.

Same for Rohit, who was troubled a lot during the pink ball Test. As things panned out in India's practice session, it appears that Rohit is likely to continue bat in the middle order, with Jaiswal and KL Rahul opening the batting.

The five-match series is locked 1-1.