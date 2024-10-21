Rohit Sharma, Gautam Gambhir rely on old tactics to level Test series as Pune sets to prepare slow turning pitch: Report

Rohit Sharma and co suffered a shock defeat at the hands of New Zealand in the first Test of the three-match series at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The Kiwis got the better of India by eight wickets, and India now desperately seek to level the series. Being behind in the series is not something new for this Indian team as earlier this year, Rohit Sharma and co defeated England 4-1, after losing the first Test in Hyderabad. Bengaluru: India's Captain Rohit Sharma with coach Gautam Gambhir during a training session ahead of the first cricket test match between India and New Zealand at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, Karnataka, Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (PTI Photo/Shailendra Bhojak)) (PTI10_14_2024_000151B)(PTI)

After India were bundled out for 46 in the first innings of the first Test, questions are being asked regarding what sort of pitch would be in store for the second Test, set to be played in Pune from October 24. A report in ESPNCricinfo new claims that a slow turning pitch is in store for the second Test.

The report also claims that the pitch packed with black soil, will be having lower bounce as comapred to the first Test in Bengaluru. The pitch is also expected to be a bit flatter and slower.

The pitch for the second Test is also expected to be virtually devoid of grass.

If the pitch is indeed slow and low, then the management is expected to play at least three spinners, just like Bengaluru.

India register their lowest Test score at home in Bengaluru

Under overcast conditions on Day 2 in Bengaluru, Matt Henry and William O'Rourke wreaked havoc as New Zealand bundled India out for 46 in the first innings, the hosts' lowest score at home.

Rohit Sharma-led Team India is now under severe pressure to make a comeback and win the series 2-1 to stay ahead in the race for the World Test Championship (WTC) final.

On Sunday, the Indian selectors added Washington Sundar as the 16th member of the squad. This addition is curious considering how the original 16-member squad had Axar Patel as the fourth spinner along with Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav.

The upcoming Test between India and New Zealand will only be the third Test played at Pune's MCA Stadium. The first Test was played during the 2016-17 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, which Australia had won.

The next Test came in 2019. During the match between India and South Africa, Virat Kohli smashed a double hundred