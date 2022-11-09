'Guys can have 1 bad tournament': Rohit Sharma gives honest assessment of India star before WC semi-final clash vs ENG

Babar Azam-led side Pakistan and Kane Williamson's New Zealand opted to name unchanged playing XIs when the title contenders squared off against each other in the first semi-final of the T20 World Cup 2022 on Wednesday. Tasked to end England's campaign at the grandest stages of them all, Rohit Sharma-led Team India will meet Jos Buttler & Co. in the second semi-final of the T20 World Cup on Thursday.

Speaking at the traditional press conference ahead of the high-voltage clash between India and England, Indian skipper Rohit revealed that wicketkeepers Dinesh Karthik and Rishabh Pant are both in the fray to keep wickets for the Asian giants. The Indian skipper was also quizzed about Axar Patel's mediocre run at the T20 World Cup 2022.

“To be honest, not really worried, as such, because he hardly got to bowl in this tournament. Except that game against Netherlands, he's not bowled full overs of his quota, only because of the condition that has to offer. We've got four seamers who have particularly bowled all of their quotas, which means the spinners will not bowl their overs,” Rohit told reporters.

“If you look at the conditions, except Sydney, all the grounds we've played had a lot to offer to the seamers, which means we never got an opportunity to bowl Axar in the powerplay, which is his specialty, and yeah, honestly have not looked too much into his bowling and gotten worried about his performance because we do understand his quality and the series that we played before coming here bowled exceptionally well,” Rohit added.

Axar recorded the most expensive figures against Zimbabwe in India's final group game at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). Axar only bagged the wicket of Tendai Chatara and leaked 40 runs in 3.2 overs. Giving his honest assessment about the bowling all-rounder, Rohit opened up about the conversation he had with Axar in the lead-up to the semi-final encounter against England.

“Guys can have one bad tournament; it doesn't mean that he's out of form or not bowling well or not been able to execute plans. I thought the kind of space he's in for me that is important, and when I talked to him, when I hear his thoughts, I pretty much feel that he's in a good space, and that is exactly what we want when you're about to play a game like that,” Rohit concluded.

