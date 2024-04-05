'Rohit Sharma going to lead Mumbai Indians from...': Sreesanth drops major plot twist on MI captaincy saga

Three defeats in as many games. Hardik Pandya is on a long road to convince the Mumbai Indians (MI) faithful that he is Rohit Sharma's ideal successor in the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ever since he joined forces with India captain Rohit at Mumbai Indians for the new season, all-rounder Hardik has been facing the wrath of jeering fans who even refused to show support for their new leader at the Wankhede Stadium. Sreesanth feels Rohit will be gunning for the Orange Cap this season(AFP-PTI)

Making sure that there is no letup in crowd hostility, Pandya was booed in MI's first home game of the IPL 2024 against former champions Rajasthan Royals (RR). Not only did Hardik receive a hostile reception from the MI supporters, but the fans also produced ‘Rohit-Rohit’ chants across the Wankhede Stadium to express their disapproval about the changing of the guards. While a lot has been said about MI's captaincy saga, former Indian pacer Shanthakumaran Nair Sreesanth feels Rohit would love to play freely under the leadership of Pandya at Mumbai this season.

‘Tendulkar played under Mahi bhai’

"We have seen the god of cricket, the great Sachin Tendulkar play under Mahi bhai (MS Dhoni). We won the World Cup too. A lot of stories are being told about Rohit Sharma playing under new captain Hardik Pandya but Rohit would love to play freely," Sreesanth told The Times of India. In a match where MI skipper Hardik was subjected to a venomous reception by fans, veteran opener Rohit scored a golden duck as Mumbai crumbled against Rajasthan Royals at home.

‘Rohit is going to lead Mumbai Indians from…’

However, Sreesanth feels Rohit will be gunning for the Orange Cap this season. The former RR fast bowler has backed Rohit to have a run-scoring fest at the IPL in the T20 World Cup year. "As far as I know Rohit, he would look to bat freely, without any captaincy burden, and may take the Orange Cap too. He is going to have a great season. He has led Mumbai Indians from the front but I am sure Rohit is going to lead Mumbai Indians from the back," added Sreesanth.

Hitman scripts unwanted record at Wankhede

Talking about Rohit's IPL future, the ex-cricketer opined that the former Mumbai skipper's approach as a batter won't change. Averaging just 23.00, Rohit has scored 69 runs in the first three games for the five-time winners. With a highest score of 43, the 36-year-old batted at a strike rate of 164.28 for Mumbai. The Team India captain matched Dinesh Karthik’s unwanted feat of most ducks in the IPL at Wankhede.

'Let's be ready for the change': Sreesanth on Rohit's future

Rohit and Karthik have notched the most number of ducks (17) in the T20 tournament. "I would say let's be ready for the change and accept the change. For whatever franchisee he will play, Rohit is going to be the same. I am sure he must be going through difficult times personally but I am very confident that he will take it in his stride and will come out as a champ. Rohit is going to score heavily this season," Sreesanth concluded.