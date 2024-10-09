Rohit Sharma handles selfie-hungry mob patiently after a training session ahead of New Zealand Tests

Team India Test captain Rohit Sharma has started training for the three-match Test series against New Zealand. After returning from a short trip to Abu Dhabi, the Indian skipper didn't waste any time and hit the ground to fine-tune his fitness at Mumbai’s Reliance Corporate Park Cricket Ground. The 37-year-old was at his acrobatic best in the two-match Test series against Bangladesh and grabbed a stunning catch alongside impressive work in the field to stop crucial runs. He would like to match the same intensity in the series against New Zealand, which will begin on October 16. Rohit Sharma was mobbed by fans in Mumbai.(X Images)

A video went viral on social media in which the swashbuckling opener can be seen stretching and warming up for the training session. Meanwhile, he was later mobbed by fans who entered the ground and ran towards him to take selfies. The Indian skipper handled the situation well, asking them to calm down and directing them to wait at a place.

Rohit's inspirational captaincy in Bangladesh Tests

Rohit recently led the Indian team to a 2-0 Test series win over Bangladesh, which extended their winning streak of home Test series to 18 victories from February 2013 to the present.

In the second Test, two and a half days of play were washed out due to rain, but Rohit inspired the team to do the unthinkable as they forced a result with an ultra-attacking approach. The task was daunting; aggressive batting came with the risk of losing quick wickets, which could have handed the advantage to Bangladesh, who had posted 233 runs in their first innings.

"We had to take risks to get a result. I knew the outcome could go either way, but I was ready for it, as were the coach and the other players. You have to be brave enough to make those decisions and play that way. When things go well, everything looks good, but it can change very quickly when things don't. In that case, everyone would have started criticising the decisions we made. But what matters is what we think inside this changing room, and that's what counts," Rohit said in an interview with BCCI.TV after the match.