'Rohit has had interesting career': Waugh drops epic 'underachiever' remark on India captain after Nagpur Test

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma masterminded India's memorable win over Australia in the 1st Test of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Nagpur on Saturday. The veteran Indian opener slammed a match-winning century to earn plaudits from the cricket fraternity. With Team India taking a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series, former Australian batter Mark Waugh spoke at length about the phenomenal rise of Indian skipper Rohit in the longest and oldest format of the game.

Appointed as India's full-time Test captain in February 2022, Rohit only managed to feature in two of India's five Test matches. Rohit missed the high-profile Birmingham Test match against England in July and the star batter also played no role in India's Test series win over Bangladesh last year. Before leading Team India in the high-voltage encounter against Australia at Nagpur, the Indian opener had missed eight of India's last 10 Tests.

ALSO READ: 'By no means...': Rohit Sharma left astonished at reporter's 'can Australia make India-like comeback' query - Watch

Leading Team India from the front, captain Rohit smashed a scintillating century to help the Ravindra Jadeja-starrer side thrash Australia at Nagpur. Speaking to Star Sports amid the four-match Test series between India and Australia, former cricketer Waugh opined that senior batter Rohit has had an interesting Test career.

"He (Rohit) has had an interesting Test career, hasn't he? In the early bit of his career, he was an underachiever of sorts. He needed to work on his discipline. But, he has always had a touch of class, he has always had time like all the great players. He has a very simple technique. He has always been a match-winner in white-ball cricket, but he is a match-winner in Test cricket now," Waugh said.

Rohit became the first Indian captain to score centuries in all three formats of international cricket at Nagpur. Rohit scored 120 off 212 balls as India posted a massive total of 400 in 139.3 overs. Riding on Rohit's first century as Test captain, India hammered Australia by an innings and 132 runs to take 1-0 lead in the four-match series.

"He has got the discipline, he has got the range of shots. It's all about the mental game now. He is a class player, in all conditions. He plays well overseas, he has got a perfect game for Indian conditions. He has got the range, he watches the ball so closely, and he has got great hands. He reads the game well, he can go up the gear and down the gear, according to the situation," he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON