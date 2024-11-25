Perth [Australia], : Indian skipper Rohit Sharma hit the nets as he joined the team in Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy after the birth of his second child. Rohit Sharma hits nets in Perth, displays wide array of shots ahead of Day-Night Test in Adelaide

In a video of the nets session, posted by the Board of Control for Cricket in India , Rohit displayed his wide array of strokes, suggesting that he is more than match-ready. Former Australian batter David Warner, who is now doing commentary, was also following Rohit's net session and kept encouraging him.

As he takes back the reins from Jasprit Bumrah, Hitman will be looked to make amends for his past inconsistency and produce an all-time great Border-Gavaskar Trophy campaign for India. In seven matches against Aussies in their home territory in whites, Rohit has scored 408 runs in seven matches at an average of 31.38, with three half-centuries and best score of 63*.

Rohit's recent numbers are very underwhelming. Across five Tests against Bangladesh and New Zealand, he could only score 133 runs in 10 innings, averaging only 13.30, with a best score of 52. His scores in the home season were: 6, 5, 23, 8, 2, 52, 0, 8, 18, and 11.

In 2023, Rohit managed 588 runs in 11 Tests and 21 innings, averaging 29.40, with two centuries, two fifties, and a top score of 131. In the ongoing ICC World Test Championship 2023-25, he has scored 833 runs in 14 Tests at an average of 33.32, with three centuries and four fifties, his best score being 131.

Coming to the recently concluded Perth Test, India won the toss and opted to bat first. India was bundled out for just 150 runs, with Nitish Kumar Reddy and Rishabh Pant playing crucial knocks and forming a vital 48-run sixth wicket stand.

Josh Hazlewood was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, with skipper Pat Cummins, Mitchell Marsh and Mitchell Starc getting two wickets each. Australia's reply was even worse and they were reduced to 79/9 at one point. However, Mitchell Starc and Alex Carey took the Aussies to 104 runs, giving India a lead of 46 runs.

Jasprit Bumrah was the top-most bowler for India, taking 5/30 in 18 overs. Harshit Rana also impressed on debut with a spell of 3/48.

In their second innings, India swelled their lead massively. There was a 201-run opening stand between KL Rahul and Yashasvi Jaiswal. Jaiswal also had a fine 74-run stand with Devdutt Padikkal . Later, he succumbed to Mitchell Marsh for 161 in 297 balls, with 15 fours and three sixes. An 89-run stand between Virat and Washington Sundar and a 77-run stand with Virat and Nitish Kumar Reddy pushed India to 487/6. India lead by 533 runs, setting the Aussies a gigantic 534 runs to win.

Nathan Lyon was the pick of the bowlers for Australia. Cummins, Starc and Hazlewood got a wicket each.

At the end of the third day's play, Australia was 12/3, with Bumrah striking twice and Mohammed Siraj getting one. On the next day, despite two early wickets, Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh did put on a fine fightback, but Indian managed to curb the resistance and bundle out Aussies for just 238 runs, sealing a 295-run win.

Bumrah and Siraj were the top bowlers for India. Washington Sundar got two scalps and Nitish, Harshit got a wicket each.

Bumrah took home the 'Player of the Match' for his eight wickets in the match.

