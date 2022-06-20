Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah and other Test squad members begin training ahead of England match, BCCI shares photos

India have begun their training sessions ahead of their postponed fifth Test against England. The match, which is considered part of a five-match Test series that was played in 2021, is set to be played from July 1 to 5 at Old Trafford and will be followed by India's limited overs tour consisting of three T20Is and as many ODIs.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Monday shared photos of India's Test players training at Leicestershire Cricket Club, which it said will serve as the team's base for the week.

Hello from Leicester and our training base for a week will be @leicsccc 🙌 #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/MAX0fkQcuc — BCCI (@BCCI) June 20, 2022

The BCCI had earlier shared photos of the players training in London. While star names like captain Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah and the returning Cheteshwar Pujara are among those who are in England, wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant and batter Shreyas Iyer have travelled to England only on Monday after the conclusion of India's T20I series against South Africa.

The BCCI also shared a video of Rohit and Shubman Gill in the nets on their Instagram handle. The final Test of the series was postponed last year on the day that the match was scheduled to start after a Covid-19 outbreak in the Indian camp. India are leading the series 2-1.

A lot has changed for both teams since the series was postponed. Both teams have different captains with Virat Kohli having stepped down for India earlier this year and Rohit Sharma taking over. All-rounder Ben Stokes, meanwhile, has taken over as England captain after Joe Root was sacked.

Both sides also have new head coaches. While Ravi Shastri stepped down last year and Rahul Dravid took over for India, Brendon McCullum was appointed as England's Test coach after Chris Silverwood was sacked last month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON