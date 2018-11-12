Rohit Sharma joins Virat Kohli in elite list after series win against Windies

India sealed the Twenty20 series against Windies with a tense win in the final match in Chennai. Chasing 182 to win, the visitors got home in the final ball as Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant starred with the bat.

The start was not entirely bright for India as they lost Rohit Sharma early in the piece. However, even in his brief stay at the crease, Rohit managed to hit a boundary and entered the elite club of batsmen with more than 200 boundaries in T20Is. He joined teammate Virat Kohli, New Zealand’s Martin Guptill and Afghanistan’s Mohammad Shahzad in the elite list.

Here’s a list of top five batsmen with most boundaries in T20Is:

223 Tillekratne Dilshan

218 Mohd Shahzad

214 Virat Kohli

200 Martin Guptill/ Rohit Sharma

199 Brendon McCullum

“Games like these happen a lot. Especially in the IPL, these have happened a lot. We wanted to be ruthless and not take a backseat. This kind of performance gives a lot of confidence. We didn’t want to be complacent and wanted to come out and win. As a team there is always scope for improvement,” Rohit said after the match.

“It is important to stick to your strengths, and a lot of these guys have not played much for India so a home series like this was the perfect opportunity to show their talent. I was also very impressed with the fielding efforts in this tournament by the team,” he further added.

