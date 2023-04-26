'Rohit Sharma knows Arjun's not a...': Simon Doull's mic drop statement on Tendulkar Jr amid IPL 2023

Once again Arjun Tendulkar was tasked to open the proceedings for Mumbai Indians (MI) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 as the selectors of the Men In Blue showed faith in Sachin Tendulkar's son during the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday. The second-generation superstar was right on the money in his opening spell; the MI pacer provided Rohit Sharma and Co. with the all-important breakthrough against Gujarat Titans (GT) in the recently concluded contest. Simon Doull has issued a bold statement about Arjun Tendulkar(BCCI-PTI)

Extending his wicket tally in the IPL 2023, Sachin's son Arjun got the better of veteran Indian batter Wriddhiman Saha in his second over. Arjun, who has a knack for generating early swing with his lethal deliveries, was not used by Rohit in the death overs against Gujarat Titans. Missing the services of Jofra Archer in their away game against the defending champions, MI bowlers ended up leaking 70 runs in the last four overs.

ALSO READ: Watch: Arjun Tendulkar breaks internet with animated celebration after dismissing Saha during MI vs GT IPL

Sharing his views about Arjun's role in MI's side at the IPL 2023, former New Zealand cricketer Simon Doull issued an interesting statement before Gujarat Titans posted a gigantic total against Mumbai Indians at the Narendra Modi Stadium. “The last thing you want to do to a young man [Arjun Tendulkar] is throw him on the heap after one bad game because he has actually done a pretty good job. I don't think in all honesty, and I think Rohit Sharma knows he is not really a death bowler as of yet. He is not a guy they should be bowling in the last four or five. But he went to him to give him an opportunity and it cost them,” Doull told Cricbuzz.

Arjun bowled two overs and conceded 9 runs against Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans. Earlier, Arjun had scripted history for all the wrong reasons in the IPL 2023. The MI pacer bowled the joint-most expensive over of IPL 2023 during Mumbai's match against Punjab Kings (PBKS). Sachin's son Arjun leaked 31 runs in one over to equal Yash Dayal's dubious feat in the IPL 2023. "I think he is more like Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar, who bowl two to three overs upfront where it swings a little bit, and then you forget about it. He is not experienced enough at the moment to be bowling at the back end of the innings," the popular commentator added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON