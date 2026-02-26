Rohit Sharma laughs off cover drive hiccup, stuns Kevin Pietersen to clinch 250-point impossible batting showdown

India captain Rohit Sharma recently joined former England skipper Kevin Pietersen on his YouTube channel for a light-hearted yet fiercely competitive batting challenge. Known for their attacking flair and stroke-making brilliance across formats, the duo went head-to-head in a three-stage contest designed to test precision as much as power. Rohit Sharma outguns Kevin Pietersen in thrilling 250-point challenge. (PTI)

The challenge was split into easy, intermediate and impossible rounds, with both batters required to strike specific targets placed around the ground while facing deliveries from bowling machines and the target was to reach 250 and whoever gets their first would win the challenge. Despite their reputations as clean strikers, the opening round proved surprisingly tricky. The “easy” task, executing a perfect cover drive into the designated zone, turned into the biggest hurdle.

Rohit, smiling through the struggle, admitted that the cover drive has never quite been his strongest suit. As the levels progressed, the intensity rose, but the Indian skipper held his nerve to edge past Pietersen by the finest of margins in an entertaining contest.

After the first level, Pietersen asked Rohit about his first kit.

Reflecting on his early days in the game, Rohit took a nostalgic trip down memory lane, recalling the emotional story behind his first cricket kit, a gift he received as an 11-year-old that left a lasting imprint on his journey and remains one of the most cherished memories of his career.

“Yeah, way back when I was 11 years old. Obviously, I couldn’t afford it. And I was very lucky to get it gifted by someone who I really, really admire still because that was my first ever kit and I still remember how protective I was of that kit. And it’s a moment you’ll never forget. Never, ever," Rohit said.