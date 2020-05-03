e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 03, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cricket / ‘Rohit Sharma learnt about captaincy from MS Dhoni’: Ambati Rayudu

‘Rohit Sharma learnt about captaincy from MS Dhoni’: Ambati Rayudu

On being asked the difference in captaincy between Rohit and Dhoni, Rayudu said: “Dhoni has been captain for all of us including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and so what ever Rohit is becoming is because of MS Dhoni.”

cricket Updated: May 03, 2020 21:39 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
File image of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.
File image of MS Dhoni and Rohit Sharma.(IPL)
         

Chennai Super Kings batsman Ambati Rayudu on Sunday said that Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has learn about captaincy from MS Dhoni. Rohit is currently the most successful captain in the Indian Premier League in terms of titles wins with four trophies to his name. Speaking to sports writer and presener Rupha Ramani on CSK’s Instagram Live session, Rayudu said that Rohit has learnt captaincy from Dhoni.

On being asked the difference in captaincy between Rohit and Dhoni, Rayudu said: “Dhoni has been captain for all of us including MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli and so what ever Rohit is becoming is because of MS Dhoni. He has learnt a lot from him, there won’t be much difference but I think he is going in the right direction.”

Also read: Cricket Australia secures USD 50 million loan as safety cover for India Tests: Report

He further added that the Mumbai cricketer has a long way to go to achieve the level of success Dhoni attained as captain in his career. “Long way to go for him and to achieve the success of Dhoni but I am sure he will get there,” Rayudu said.

\Meanwhile, Rayudu also talked about fellow CSK teammate Suresh Raina and said that he is sure the left-handed batsman will make a comeback for India.

“He has a lot of cricket left in him..I am putting a bet on it that he would make a comeback for India,” the 34-year-old said.

Get Latest Cricket Updates, Live scores and Top news on HT Cricket.

tags
top news
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Assalamualaikum’: How one word changed the course of Handwara encounter
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
‘Don’t send every migrant home’: Centre rebukes states for missing fine print
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
Delhi records new high of 427 Covid-19 cases in a day, tally now 4,549
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
Players underperformed in ‘conspiracy’ against Younis Khan: Rana Naved
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
Apple Watch saves life, proves hospital ECGs wrong
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘Last Holi, he came unannounced. It was his last visit’: Col Sharma’s kin
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
‘We won because of him’: Raina credits one player for 2011 World Cup win
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
How China’s loss can become India’s Covid-19 gain: PMEAC member explains
trending topics
COVID-19 State TallyCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases in IndiaAnushka SharmaCovid-19 UpdateBanking New RulesRamayan Most Watched ShowPM ModiRishi KapoorAmitab Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cricket news