Cricket Australia secures USD 50 million loan as safety cover for India Tests: Report

Cricket Australia secures USD 50 million loan as safety cover for India Tests: Report

According to a report published in ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’, stakeholders have been informed that the loan with the Commonwealth Bank is a “done deal”.

Updated: May 03, 2020 18:23 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Melbourne
File image of Australia coach Justin Langer.
File image of Australia coach Justin Langer.(Action Images via Reuters)
         

Cricket Australia has secured a loan of USD 50 million, an upfront payment as part of a larger USD 200 million credit, which it has sought to cover the losses if India fail to tour the country later this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to a report published in ‘The Sydney Morning Herald’, stakeholders have been informed that the loan with the Commonwealth Bank is a “done deal”. However, it raised fresh questions about the governing body’s decision to stand down 80 per cent of its staff last month due to financial crisis.

CA stood down more than 200 staff on 20 per cent pay until the end of June with chief executive Kevin Roberts fearing they might run out of money by August if the drastic cuts were not made. The decision, which had saved CA about USD 3 million, is in question now with the governing body securing USD 50 million loan.

Also read: Former cricketer names player who should don gloves in T20Is for India

While Roberts, himself, is still earning 80 per cent of his salary, he is set to propose to state associations a 25 per cent reduction in grants from CA, the reports said. CA is staring at losing a staggering 300 million Australian dollars in the wake of the pandemic and India’s four-Test tour in December-January could provide relief to the struggling body.

Former Test all-rounder Shane Watson, who is the president of Australian Cricketers’ Association Board, will convene a meeting early next week “to formalise a position on the state of the game’s finances”.

