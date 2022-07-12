Home / Cricket / Rohit Sharma-led India suffer huge blow in WTC after Dinesh Chandimal heroics helps Sri Lanka level Australia series
Rohit Sharma-led India suffer huge blow in WTC after Dinesh Chandimal heroics helps Sri Lanka level Australia series

  • While win came as a huge boost for Sri Lanka, their neighbours, the Rohit Sharma-led India side, suffered a massive blow following the series-levelling win on Monday.
Published on Jul 12, 2022 08:09 AM IST
ByHT Sports Desk

Dinesh Chandimal's record-scripting double century and Prabath Jayasuriya's impressive six-wicket haul helped Sri Lanka pull off a memorable win in Galle, a victory by an innings and 39 runs, and level the two-match Test series against Pat Cummins-led Australia. While win came as a huge boost for Sri Lanka, their neighbours, the Rohit Sharma-led India side, suffered a massive blow following the series-levelling win on Monday.

Earlier this month, India suffered a defeat at the hands of England in the Edgbaston Test after their bowlers failed to defend the target of 378 in the fourth innings. Former England skipper Joe Root combined with Jonny Bairstow to notch up their respective centuries and guide the hosts to a series-levelling win.

ALSO READ: 'You don't take rest during IPL, then why ask for it when playing for India?': Gavaskar slams seniors for wanting breaks

While India remained at the third position in the ICC World Test Championship despite the defeat, they quickly slipped to the fourth spot, allowing Babar Azam-led Pakistan side to surpass after being fined for slow-over rate in the rescheduled fifth Test in Birmingham.

Team India were docked two World Test Championship points for the offense while the players were fined 40 per cent of their match fees. According to Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, players are fined 20 per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. In addition, as per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) playing conditions, a side is penalised one point for each over short.

However, with Sri Lanka's big win over Australia in Galle, India have slipped further down to the fifth spot as Sri Lanka rose to take the third position in the points table.

India are now on 75 points (point percentage of 52.08), only a tad behind fourth-placed Pakistan, whose PCT is of 52.38 per cent while Sri Lanka have a PCT of 54.17 per cent.

Australia meanwhile have slipped to the second spot post the defeat and now have PCT of 70 per cent, just a shade below top-placed South Africa's PCT of 71.43 per cent.

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT Sports Desk

    At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work round the clock to provide detailed updates from the world of sports. Expect nuanced match reports, previews,reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey,motorsports, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 12, 2022
