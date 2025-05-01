Rohit Sharma wants to make sure his parents can't skip Wankhede tribute: 'When the stand is inaugurated, you have to...'

Rohit Sharma’s latest honour holds a different kind of weight. The Mumbai Cricket Association’s decision to name a stand at the Wankhede Stadium after the India and Mumbai Indians captain has struck a deeply personal chord. In an interview with journalist Vimal Kumar, Rohit shared how he reacted to the news and the emotional conversation he had with his parents about the tribute. The Wankhede Stadium will inaugurate a stand honouring Rohit Sharma(PTI)

“I told them that when the stand with my name is inaugurated, they have to come and sit in it,” he said.

While fans worldwide have witnessed Rohit's rise from a young Mumbaikar to one of India’s greatest captains, his parents have mostly chosen to watch his journey from the comfort of home.

“They usually prefer watching from home because they get too nervous at stadiums,” Rohit explained. “They don't like going out much.”

The MCA has announced that the Divecha Pavilion Level 3 at Wankhede will be renamed the ‘Rohit Sharma Stand’ – a tribute to the player.

Rohit on the chants

Whenever Rohit plays in Mumbai in Indian or Mumbai Indian colours, the Wankhede Stadium reverberates with the chants of ‘Mumbaichya Raja, Rohit Sharma (The King of Mumbai, Rohit Sharma)’. The Indian captain has finally reacted to the chants.

“When people call me 'The King of Mumbai,' I truly appreciate it. It's their love, and I don't take it for granted. I never imagined I'd come from where I did and reach a point where people say that about me. A stand being named after me at Wankhede… it was emotional. That ground means everything to me,” Rohit said.

He recalled his early days of struggle and exclusion, making the honour all the more significant. “Twenty years ago, we couldn't get in. And now there's a stand in my name—that's huge. Wankhede is where I've grown. I've practised there, struggled, even been scolded there. It's a special place.”

He also had a word for Mumbai's cricket fans. “They even cheer for players like Warner or Smith. That's the legacy of Mumbai cricket… they love good cricket.”

Rohit, who had a slow start to the season, has bounced back with scores of 26, 76*, 70, powering MI’s resurgence.