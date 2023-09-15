Rohit Sharma matches Virat Kohli's unwanted India ODI tally with dismissal for duck in Bangladesh Asia Cup tie

Three days back, in the crucial Asia Cup tie against hosts Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, Rohit Sharma had joined an elite group after completing 10000 ODI runs. He became the second fastest to the milestone among 15 batters, requiring 241 innings, 46 more than Virat Kohli and 18 quicker than Sachin Tendulkar. However, on Friday, in the inconsequential match against Bangladesh at the same venue, India skipper matched Kohli in scripting an unwanted ODI feat. (India vs Bangladesh Live Score, Asia Cup Super 4) India's skipper Rohit Sharma walks back to the pavilion after being dismissed during the Super Fours match against Bangladesh in the Asia Cup 2023, at R.Premadasa Stadium, in Colombo(ANI )

It happened in the second ball of the second innings of the match after Bangladesh set India a target of 266 runs. Bangladesh pacer Tanzim Hasan Sakib went slightly widish and fuller to Rohit, who looked to carve it over cover for a boundary, but failed to get the necessary elevation as the fielder grabbed it comfortably, hence sending back Rohit for a two-ball duck.

This was Rohit's first ever dismissal for duck since July 14 of 2022, in the Lord's ODI against England. This is also the first time Rohit incurred such a dismissal since becoming the full-time ODI captain last year. Overall, it is his 15th dismissal for duck in his ODI career, putting him at par with Kohli in the sixth spot with Sachin leading the chart with 20 such dismissals. Only two of these have come as an ODI captain, equalling Virender Sehwag, and standing one behind Kohli (3) while Sourav Ganguly leads the chart with nine such dismissals.

Earlier in the match, Shardul Thakur and Mohammed Shami combined with the new ball to send Bangladesh 59 for four in the 14th over before a 101-run stand between captain Shakib Al Hasan and Towhid Hridoy saw the side recover with both scoring their respective fifties. The duo were later supported by Nasum Ahmed, who score 44 off 45 to drive Bangladesh to 265 for eight.

Thakur was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets while Shami picked two others.

India have already qualified for the final, after beating Pakistan and Sri Lanka in the Super Four earlier this week. They will next face defending champions Sri Lanka in the final on Sunday in Colombo.

